Sotheby’s to auction a prototype Virgil Abloh sneakers for Louis Vuitton – WWD

SEE RED: Sotheby’s will auction a prototype Louis Vuitton sneaker designed and signed by male artistic director Virgil Abloh to raise funds for the Global Fund to fight AIDS and the impact of COVID-19.

As part of its continued collaboration with Red, the non-profit organization founded by Bono and Bobby Shriver in 2006, Vuitton donates the unique Louis Vuitton I (Red) Trainer, which has no reserve price. and is expected to fetch between $ 30,000 and $ 40,000 in the online auction only.

Auctions on the pair, in a UK standard men’s size 9, will begin Monday through March 4. The shoes will be exhibited by appointment in Sotheby’s galleries in New York during this period.

Raising the value of the sneakers, the side grille of this pair is red and then adjusted to white for the actual production launch of the shoe, which went on sale on December 1 to mark World AIDS Day. All proceeds from the Sotheby’s auction will be donated to the Global Fund.

“As a designer, I take great pride in using creativity and design to drive positive change,” Abloh said in a statement.

“Virgil Abloh is one of the most forward-looking and innovative artists working today, and he’s definitely transformed the landscape of design and streetwear,” said Brahm Wachter, Director of Business Development electronics at Sotheby’s. “We are very happy to present this special LV Trainer prototype, signed by Virgil himself, especially for such an important cause.

Sotheby’s set a world auction record for any pair of sneakers last year by selling the Nike Air Jordan 1s worn by Michael Jordan’s game from 1985 for $ 560,000. As part of its partnership with Red since 2008, the auction house has raised nearly $ 80 million to fight AIDS.

