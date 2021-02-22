In 2021, fashion will continue to democratize: designer Payal Singhal

The pandemic has given weddings a makeover – from reducing the flamboyance to hosting intimate gatherings. The same has also impacted the creative abilities of designers as they now play with softer tones, delicate designs, and flattering silhouettes that are not time sensitive. One of these collections was born from the latest collaboration of designer Payal Singhal with India, a local clothing brand.

Showcasing Singhal’s iconic pastels and tribal patterns, the collection includes 64 elegant designs ranging from shararas, kurtas, drop crotch pants, pre-sewn saris and much more.

When interacting by email with indianexpress.com,the designer talks about the collection, haute couture entering the loan line and much more.

Can you tell us about your collaboration with Indya?

Our effort has always been to be a comprehensive label that offers something for everyone at all prices. We wanted to create a collection that makes the Payal Singhal signature more accessible and attainable, and for that, Indya made for the perfect brand.

What is your take on the entry of haute couture into the loan line?

Couture really can never get ready, but a couture designer can certainly release a more toned down version of their collection as ready. We’ve been doing this for a while now and it makes the label more accessible to a wider audience for different occasions.

How did you make sure this collection is sustainable?

The collection is sustainable as we work with all raw materials while ensuring that there is no waste. This collection really doesn’t claim to be a sustainable product as it is made with poly blend fabric, but we have all the other ethical practices to make the brand itself aware.

Do designers have to compromise on their creativity when it comes to a collaborative effort?

I don’t think designers have to compromise for any collection, whether it’s tailoring or a ready-to-wear line, because what you really bring to the table is the best you can do at the price you want. try to create a product.

Fashion is considered a form of self-expression. How do you make sure your designs are suitable for everyone?

The idea behind creating a line is meant to be something that can be linked by multiple people or like-minded people, and this is how you create a collection that is a form of self-expression, but that many can wear.

What do you think of spring trends this year? Do you think the pandemic will have a role to play there?

During the pandemic, we spent a lot of time working on the back-end and technology aspects of our website and also added new product lines, gift cards and a ready line to improve product offerings and l ‘client experience. The retail scene was obviously not in a good space until around August, but after that, with the stores opening, things started to pick up, and towards Diwali, the retail market. really picked up.

Weddings are getting smaller and smaller; obviously the trends are going to move towards lighter Indian clothing – you can dress or dress according to the number of people present at the wedding and that’s what we do India because they are wardrobe designers for your indian clothes and you can actually take pieces and mix and match them, accessorize them and make them as heavy as you want.

What about possible bridal trends this year and what are they likely to look for when shopping for their keychain?

The bride of 2021 wants something that makes her look beautiful, tall, and appropriate for an intimate wedding, so she needs to be elegant and understated, and regal at the same time. In 2021, fashion will continue to democratize.

The average fashion consumer will be very conscious of their consumption, thus basing their decisions on the two pillars of versatility and quality. We will see them favor both maximalism and minimalism, but not in the conventional sense. So, on the one hand, there will be an affinity for high impact pieces to fight the low-key year we just had. They will want to dress to feel good. They’ll want fun colors that symbolize hope, the Pantones color for 2021 that lights up yellow.

The vibe will continue this year with a sustained demand for easy, hassle-free pieces that can be styled in a number of ways. The year 2019 was devoted to sparkling silhouettes, then came 2020, which we largely spent in pajamas and kaftans. So in 2021, bring baby back to the real world.

Here are excerpts from the collection.

