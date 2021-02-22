Charlotte Hawkins hailed as ‘absolutely gorgeous’ as she stuns in leather dress

Charlotte Hawkins was hailed as “absolutely gorgeous” after dazzling her fans in a long leather dress.
The 45-year-old Good Morning Britain presenter was walking to her radio station with Classic FM at Global Radio Studios, when she was wearing the incredible outfit.
She posted a photo of herself at the studio as she wore suede thigh-high boots and a black and white animal print coat to accompany her leather dress.
It certainly had her fans in a whirlwind as they ran to send adoration messages to Charlotte, as her fans told the presenter how “beautiful” she was.
Fire emoticons were all over the comments, as her fans instantly responded to the snap.
One fan commented: “Smoke hot!” with seven fire emojis.
Another added: “Really hot!”
A third wrote: “Superb lady”
While another commented: “Absolutely gorgeous, Charlotte.”
The radio presenter also gave some details about her musical talent that she is trying to polish.
Charlotte has revealed that she is learning to play classical pieces on the piano, introducing a favorite on her show.
Writing on Instagram, Charlotte said: “My Young Classical Star is the brilliant pianist @albertogiurioli with one of my favorite pieces, Tutto e Bellissimo (Everything is Beautiful).
“I’m learning to play it on the piano but luckily it’s his version, not mine!”
Charlotte Hawkins got her face red on Good Morning Britain Thursday as her co-host Alex Beresford and weather presenter Laura Tobin flirted with a storm.
Alex, 40, and Laura, 39, have strongly hinted that they shared a night of passion together, with Alex even joking that he may have fathered Laura’s three-year-old daughter.
Charlotte ended up cutting until the break, joking that she would find out the whole story while the cameras were muted.
Laura has been married to husband Dean Brown since 2010, while Alex announced his divorce from wife Natalia Natkaniec in 2019 and shares a ten-year-old son.
The GMB team was discussing the recent research by Onbuy.com who revealed that bald men with beards and tiny feet make the best lovers.
Holding a report, Charlotte said: “Apparently bald people with beards are the best in bed, so do you have anything to say about this, Alex?”
Bald, bearded Alex, turning to his side to show off his assets, said: “I mean … I wouldn’t say.”
Noticing Laura chuckling, Charlotte asked, “Are you okay over there Laura?”
“Sorry … The rumors are true,” she revealed.
Looking shocked, Alex exclaimed: “Rumors !?”
A prankster in the studio then started playing flirty music in the studio as the atmosphere warmed.
Charlotte asked, “Sorry, is something going on in the weather corner?”
“He wishes!” Laura said. “There was that night in Glastonbury where we had to share a tent …”
Alex then asked, “How old is your daughter?” as the team gasped in shock.
“Well, I was told we had to move on,” Charlotte said.
Alex clarified: “Nothing happened in the tent!”
Charlotte replied, “Okay, we’ll take a break, we can find out what really happened and we’ll let you know later.”
