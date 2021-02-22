‘A cavalcade of bad taste’: men lead the renaissance of flares | Fashion

AIt’s probably not what you expected, but after being maligned by most men for years as more suitable for dress up, flare pants are now adopted by the younger generations, including Harry Styles.

Flares had their heyday in the 1970s, of course, but now fashion designers such as Gucci, Casablanca, Wales Bonner, Martine Rose and Lemaire have featured the bell-shaped silhouette in their latest collections. Year-over-year searches for flares are up 43% in the UK and 33% globally, according to Digital loft, and on Instagram last week rapper Travis Scott posed in a pair from Raf Simons’ Spring / Summer 21 collection while actor Lakeith Stanfield wore a pinstripe pair.

Flares at their peak in the 1970s. Photograph: Evening Standard / Getty Images

Overall, the 1970s style re-entered the mainstream, with a renaissance of interior design of this decade, fueled by TV shows like BBCs The Serpent starring Tahar Rahim in Flares and HBOs The Deuce, and by movies set at the time like Once Upon a Time in Hollywood and Disney soon to be released Cruella.

The popularity of the flares follows the disco kitchen aesthetic of late last year in which men shamelessly channeled Warren Beatty in Shampoo and The Bee Gees. And yet it may still come as a surprise to many of us who remember the ’70s as the decade that style forgot, Professor Andrew Groves of the University of Westminster calls it a tasteful full cavalcade.

It has been overlooked as stylish for so long, even shrunken, that it suddenly comes full circle, says Teo van den Broeke, British GQ’s style and grooming director. This is again new and surprising. The cuts and fabrics are so gendered and rich that they now feel intensely modern.

Arashi Yanagawa, the founder of fashion label John Lawrence Sullivan, who featured flares in his collections, takes it back to the man who put George Harrison in denim flares on the cover of Abbey Road. Tommy Nutter has been my biggest influence, he says, I find beauty and style in the flared silhouette, paired with jackets that shape and tighten the waist.

Flares will always be transgressive, according to Groves. (They) are still worn with invisible quotes, they persist as more old-fashioned fashion clothes, he adds. That said, the style goes from the runway to the high street. A year ago, 88% of the flare funds stored in the retail industry were from luxury and high-end retailers, says Krista Corrigan, analyst at Edited, looking at the breakdown today, the percentage of funds flares offered is 18% in the mass market. Retailers like Asos are investing the most in the trend.

But is there a deeper meaning behind their popularity? Can there be a link between the recession and the length of our pants, a hint of pants length?

The theory is that in times of economic downturn, like the ’70s, manufacturers pushed maxi dresses and flare flares to sell more fabric, Groves says. Rockets today are worn both tight and sexy or loose and loose, which I think indicates the financial uncertainty that everyone faced.

Stylist Christine Nicholson, now working with singer Jazmine Sullivan on her decidedly retro looks, thinks of flares and the 1970s aesthetic is an escape. There was a kind of grandiosity that most people embraced during the great revolutionary events of the late ’60s and’ 70s, she says. People are going back to the ’70s and especially to clothes that are reminiscent of the time because of the freedom of spirit and coolness most people dressed in, she says. Just like now, there has been a collective change which to some may seem overwhelming. I think Bill Cunningham was right when he said that fashion is the armor to survive the reality of everyday life.