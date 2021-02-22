Realignment of the fashion months: a new rhythm

The Fall / Winter 2021 fashion calendar is chaotic. Milanese pillar Versace is presented during Paris Fashion Week. Gucci and Bottega Veneta will show later, when they feel like it. Ralph Lauren is AWOL. New York Fashion Week has shrunk and is now called America’s Collections, which can take place anywhere and anytime.

But what at first glance looks like chaos is an industry breaking free from cobweb traditions and experimenting with new approaches to collections, fashion shows and showrooms. The future of fashion collections has in fact never been brighter as designers shed pre-pandemic constraints and explore essential elements of their business, such as their most definitive designs and their relationships with consumers.

We let the genius out of the bottle, says Keith Baptista, co-founder of Prodject and longtime producer of events such as the Met Gala and for clients such as Prada, Chanel and Rihannas Savage X Fenty.

Almost all of the shows have gone digital, which means they are streaming online in partnership with a variety of tech platforms. But after a massive switch to the medium last year, brands are relying on the medium to stand out in a sea of ​​virtual shows. One of the most intriguing video efforts in recent memory came from the Sterling Rubys SR Studio LACA label, whose collection for Paris Haute Couture Week shows models walking superimposed over a video shot during a paintball class. on the outskirts of Los Angeles. It is both a track video, a music video and an art film. Baptista and Prodject turned to film production, upgrading fashion show videos to include choreography, sets, and long shot lists with action beyond the catwalks. A track video won’t do it anymore, Baptista adds.

As the American collections close this week, the schedule will technically shift to London, Milan and Paris. But these distinctions will be less significant than usual. Many brands skip the fashion weeks and plan their collection for their own convenience. Eckhaus Latta, a New York and LA-based label, chose March 2 to launch its AW21 collection, a revelation Mike Eckhaus calls a moment because he and co-founder Zoe Latta aren’t quite sure how to describe it. Maybe a show-shoot, Latta says. The outing falls during Paris Fashion Week, but the date was chosen because it made sense for their supply chain.

Eckhaus Latta spring / summer 2021 campaign. Talia Chetrit / Eckhaus Latta

This is what designer and CFDA president Tom Ford had in mind when he announced the new approach for American collections: doing what makes sense for the brand, with an emphasis on putting it in the hands of fashion consumers in the most efficient way possible. New York-based Ulla Johnson put her vividly maximalist fall 2021 collection on her website for pre-order and called it a trunk show.

Other designers have taken to the theater, exploring new ways to share their work. Virgil Ablohs Louis Vuitton men’s clothing has traveled the world in a series of shipping containers. They were recently installed in Beverly Hills, where the brand invited the press and the right customers to peruse the exhibit and enter the locker room to place orders, most of the time, but not always socially distant. Hedi Slimane took the Celines menswear collection to French Renaissance masterpiece Chteau de Chambord to be screened in a fashion flick that bordered on film making as cameras circled the ramparts by day and filmed an army of candlelit mannequins mounted on horses at night.

Latta and Eckhaus can’t wait to return to the live parades when it is safe when it does. I love a fashion show. So much, Eckhaus says. The energy of it. There is something so important in the fashion community.

Off piste, a change of structure

The pandemic has forced a jarring reset for fashion brands and their suppliers and partners. When they come back to the track, when they do, that community will find collections that are considerably smaller and tighter. Last year, after the opening ceremony of several of their most important retailers, Tenoversix, Totokaelo and Need Supply Co. closed permanently, Latta and Eckhaus began to re-evaluate their approach to designing and selling collections. . For the AW21 collection, Eckhaus Latta cut the looks, abandoning the kind of pieces they once used to flesh out a collection. The kind of stuff that was half-cooked, we just took an ax, Latta said. They’ve paused drama shows that look great for editorials and on the catwalks, but are unlikely to sell. They have focused more on direct sales to consumers. (They have two stores in New York City and Los Angeles. The Los Angeles store has been closed during much of the pandemic.)

Cutting out superfluous looks changed their personal lives. Latta had a baby and took maternity leave, a difficult concept for designers who, before the pandemic, could barely breathe between seasons. I had a summer for the first time, Eckhaus says. I will also have one this summer. In the past, he says, we were afraid of being left behind in the dust.

Before the pandemic, attempts by designers to create space for their privacy were often greeted with surprise. When Phoebe Philo canceled a Celine show in 2012 in the third trimester of a pregnancy, her move grabbed the headlines and sparked drama. For Spring 2018, Narciso Rodriguez took a step back, slicing the size of his collections and committing to focus on clothes and customers rather than the runway hype. More and more designers are now moving away from bans on the size and timing of collections.

Bibhu Mohapatra has rationalized its collection in price and scale since the start of the pandemic. © Bibhu Mohapatra

When the lockdown began last March, Bibhu Mohapatra said he visited her country house with her husband and pretended to be working remotely. After reopening his studio in July, several of his retail accounts had closed or canceled orders. He still owns some of what hasn’t sold. After hearing from customers via email and Instagram, he started taking their orders directly. It cut its design costs in half through careful editing. This season, which Mohapatra has shown digitally, his collection has three fabric stories, instead of five or more. He searched his archives for bestsellers, then used the models in new ways. He says the end result was a collection that delves into the best of his work while bringing the average price down to around $ 2,500 from $ 4,200 two years ago.

I used to think that in order to have a successful business I needed to hire a lot of people (for e-commerce and) to have a big PR firm under contract, says Mohapatra, who says that he has three computer screens on his desk and is learning to manage aspects of his own e-commerce. I don’t think that way anymore. Now I think it all depends on the product and your relationship with your consumer.

One of the main reasons that many designers claim to create so many unnecessary pieces in their collections is because retail buyers are asking for more and more. Mohapatra says hell is immune to these pressures in the future. We were on a very, very, very strange path as an industry, he said.

The late Azzedine Alaa had been known for decades as an outlier, the only designer to create fashion and show it on his own schedule. When his Parisian house announced on February 5 that Pieter Mulier would take the reins, Mulier said he would continue the tradition, revealing his first collection for the label, spring / summer 2022. When it’s good and ready.

