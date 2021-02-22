MEN’S BASKETBALL SMSU: The Mustangs end the season on a high note with an overtime victory over the Cougars | News, Sports, Jobs

MARSHALL – The southwestern Minnesota State men’s basketball team closed the 2020-2021 season with a dramatic 76-69 overtime win over Sioux Falls University at the R / A Facility on Sunday afternoon .

SMSU sent the game into overtime on a last-second tip-in from Jake Phipps, capping a streak that saw the Mustangs score three points in the final five seconds of regulation and knock USF out of the postseason game. . SMSU trailed by 15 points midway through the second half.

In the extra frame, SMSU made 3 of 4 field goals and was a perfect 5 of 5 from the foul line to help break a losing seven-game skid. USF made just one of 11 field goal attempts in overtime and ended their season 7-5 overall, 5-5 NSIC South. A USF win on Sunday would have sent the Cougars to the eight-team Sanford Health NSIC tournament next week.

SMSU, who closed the shortened season with an overall rating of 3-8, including 1-6 NSIC South, gave a pair of players some big games to earn the victory. Phipps scored a career-high 22 points on 8 of 9 shots and caught six rebounds, while Sam Schwartz posted a career-high 15 points on 6 of 10 shots. Kaden Evans added 18 points, while Nick Dufault scored 12 points, all in second half and overtime, to round out SMSU’s double-digit scorers.

Sunday’s game was the final in a Mustang uniform for seniors Weston Baker-Magrath and Dufault. Baker-Magrath finished his last game with four blocked shots and two rebounds.

The Mustangs finished the game with 47 percent (25 of 53) of the field, including 4 of 16 on 3 points. After a tough opening half, SMSU succeeded in the last 25 minutes of the game with 56% shooting in the second half and in overtime with four 3 points.

The Cougars shot just 33 percent (24 of 73) from the field with nine 3-pointers. Despite a 54-33 rebound advantage, including 28 offensive rebounds, USF was only able to register 13 second chance points. Chase Grinde paced the Cougars with 21 points with five 3 points, while Pal Teathloach added 10 points and had a monster game on the board with 19 rebounds.

Trailing 51-36 with 10 minutes left, SMSU began their comeback as Schwarz struck three straight goals, including a 3-pointer with 8:26 remaining to cut the deficit to 51-43.

The USF maintained a 52-43 lead with 6:55 on the clock before Dufault converted a three-point play to start a 7-0 run and cut the USF’s margin to 52-50 to 5: 45 after a Phipps layup. The USF came right back and scored five straight points to push the lead again to seven points at 57-50 with 4:30 to go.

Grant Kramer hooked up on a big 3-point pointer to shoot SMSU to under four and Dufault then added a pair of free throws to take the score to 57-55 with just over three minutes to go in regulation. .

USF reportedly hold a 59-58 advantage after SMSU’s Kaden Evans went 1 of 2 from the foul line before Grinde drilled a whopping 3 points to give the Cougars a 62-58 lead with 1:42 to to play. SMSU came back straight away as Dufault, playing his last game in a Mustang uniform, hit a 3-runner to cut the USF leading 62-61 with 1:28 left.

SMSU had two chances to take the lead in the final minute, but Phipps and Dufault missed field goal attempts, including one to five seconds to go, and USF managed to score the rebound. Pal made both free throws to push the lead to 64-61.

On the next possession, Evans was fouled almost halfway with three seconds left. Evans made the first attempt before missing the second and the ball was kicked out of bounds for USF. Moments later, Schwartz threw a perfect pass to Phipps, who scored when the buzzer sounded to send the game into overtime.

The Mustangs would score the first six overtime points behind two free throws from Phipps and jumpers from Dufault and Evans to take a 70-64 lead with 2:54 on the clock.

USF did not want to leave and scored five times to reduce SMSU’s lead to 70-69 with 1:47 to go. On SMSU’s next possession, Evans made one of the biggest plays in the game as he drilled a 3 point and was fouled on the shot with 1:20 remaining. Evans took the free throw to extend SMSU’s lead to 74-69 and USF went scoreless the rest of the way.

After SMSU scored the first two points of the game, USF responded with a 3 point and were never left behind in the first half again. Holding a 15-11 lead with 11 minutes left in the half, USF would use 7-2 over the next three and a half minutes to build a 22-13 advantage.

The Cougars would later hold another nine-point cushion at 27-18 with 3:49 left in the half, but were held scoreless for the remainder of the half. The Mustangs couldn’t take advantage of it and scored just two points in the final four minutes as USF took a 27-20 lead at halftime.

SMSU shot 33 percent in the first half and was 0 for 7 from 3 points. USF shot 30 percent, but managed five 3-pointers and kept a 23-14 rebound to build their halftime lead.

Saturday

USF 61, SMSU 52

MARSHALL – The University of Sioux Falls held southwest Minnesota State two points in 13 minutes to rally and claim a 61-52 victory in the Northern Sun Intercollegiate Conference men’s basketball on Saturday at the inside the R / A installation.

Nick Dufault led SMSU with 16 points on 5 of 11 shots with three 3-pointers, while Jake Phipps scored eight points, caught four rebounds and recorded two blocked shots. Cliff McCray caught six rebounds, a team high, and had three interceptions.

SMSU ended the game shooting 38% (19 of 50) from the field, but was just 5 of 21 (24%) in the second half.

USF, who had a 44-26 rebound advantage with 15 on offense, had a 14-3 advantage on Second Chance points. The Cougars closed the afternoon by shooting 38% (21 of 55) from the field with three 3 points. Chase Grinde paced the Cougars with 16 points, while Troy Hougton added 14 points.

SMSU held a 33-26 advantage with 1:35 to go in the first half, but the USF defense was exceptional in the second half, limiting the Mustangs to two points in the first 12 minutes, to rally and take a 45-35 lead.

Cliff McCray would end the drought with a 3 point at the 7:53 mark and the Mustangs would later shoot at 47-45 with 6:05 left after three free throws from Dufault.

McCray later hit one of two free throws with 4:08 left to cut the deficit to 51-49, but the Cougars responded with a big 10-1 to seal their third straight win inside the ‘R / A installation.

SMSU jumped to an 8-2 early after three minutes of play, but USF responded with a big run to take their biggest lead of the half at 17-13 with 12 minutes left in the half.

SMSU would later hold a 20-19 advantage with just over six minutes remaining in the half before Nick Dufault hit a jumper and was followed by a layup by Jake Phipps to push the lead to 24-19.

After three minutes, SMSU’s Sam Schwartz created a steal and converted a lay-up to give the Mustangs their biggest halftime lead at 29-22. USF countered with four straight runs, but a Grant Kramer layup and another quick layup from Schwartz extended the lead to seven points once again to 33-26 at 1:35.

USF scored the last four points of halftime to reduce the deficit to 33-30 at halftime.

SMSU limited USF to 34 percent on shots in the first half and forced eight turnovers.

The Mustangs then went to the freezing shot to start the second half, making just one of their first 13 shots and committing eight turnovers in the opening 12 minutes.

– Courtesy content

by SMSU Athletic

The communications