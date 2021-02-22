Future fashion cities: will Paris overtake New York?

According to the IFDAQ Global Cities Consumer IPX (Index), Paris is expected to overtake New York to become the number one city in terms of relevance and potential in the global fashion industry by 2025. The likelihood is that London will reach the top. third place, overtaking Milan, according to the study.

IFDAQ Global Cities Consumer IPX (Index), exclusive to Vogue Company, rates global cities based on four dynamically weighted key factors, including general economy, fashion economic performance, market capitalization and industry influence. These factors take into account infrastructure, GDP, brand presence, wealth, consumer power and creative power.

According to Frdric Godart, co-CEO of IFDAQ and associate professor of organizational behavior at INSEAD, Paris should reap the rewards of Brexit, including faster integration into the European Union and less competition from London. Competition with London was fierce, but now that London is out, Paris will be the de facto economic capital of the EU, he says. New York is losing ground economically, in part due to the trade war between the United States and China, says IFDAQ co-CEO Daryl de Jor.

Another boost for Paris, defining it as the global luxury hub, is the ever-growing dominance of Parisian conglomerates LVMH and Kering. Godart makes the comparison with the technological domination of Silicon Vallées. It is a classic capitalist concentration dynamic, a clustering effect.

The central role of French capitals seems assured. Paris has the allure, the glamor and is the basis of two huge, influential fashion groups that anchor it, says Julie Gilhart, industry veteran and director of development for Tomorrow Consulting. In my fashion history, I have seen Milan, London and New York go up and down. The only thing that remains strong enough is Paris.

In 2019, the world’s 10 largest luxury companies, led by LVMH and Kering, increased their share of industry revenue, accounting for 51% of all sales for the top 100 companies. The Covid-19 pandemic has since accelerated the polarization of luxury, with high-performing companies weathering the storm while smaller players struggled. Analysts say these conditions are fertile ground for mergers and acquisitions, with market consolidation to the benefit of larger players. Paris still benefits a lot from its last 20 years of mergers, de Jor says. Since 2000, LVMH and Kering have acquired or purchased stakes in more than 10 major luxury brands.

London vs. Milan

London’s rise above Milan is a less straightforward story and may reflect a gradual weakening of Milans status rather than a strengthening of London’s role, Godart says. As the two cities face economic uncertainties ranging from the impact of Brexit to the economic blow of the Covid-19 pandemic, London has a more vibrant economy. For London, it’s much more temporary [challenging economic] and we believe it will recover soon, as Milan never really recovered from the 2008 economic crisis, de Jor said. The Italian economy is too weak to generate more traction and interest from brands.

The Italian fashion industry and the country’s wealth are evenly distributed among different cities, including Florence, Venice and Rome, rather than concentrated in one place, like London and Paris. Godart says the concentration effect is absolutely critical for the relevance of cities like Paris, London, Tokyo and Moscow. Besides Italy, Spain, Germany and China are all examples of countries where power is shared between two or more cities.

David Gilbert, professor of urban and historical geography at Royal Holloway, University of London, who has studied fashion geographies, says London appears to be the most vulnerable of the four capitals as it derives its status not from the luxury brands based there but because of its reputation as a source of nervousness and innovation. London, more than the others, depends on this whirlwind of ideas. You can imagine another city doing the same things as London in terms of creativity, innovation and avant-garde, he says. After Brexit, rising prices and economic uncertainties may well oust independent designers from the city.

The role of fashion week

In the IFDAQ index, Paris, New York, London and Milan will maintain their dominant position until at least 2030. But the index predicts a gradual decrease in its importance as other cities increase their influence, notably Tokyo, Los Angeles, Shanghai and Moscow.

A key factor is the likely global impact of the Four City Fashion Weeks, Godart says. These will last despite current industry debates over the fashion calendar and the future of fashion weeks. To a certain extent, they will evolve: there will be more diversity and other fashion capitals, but you don’t change institutions in a year, says Godart. He notes that the four fashion capitals retain the necessary organizational infrastructure and experience as well as the luxury brands to generate the most interest globally.

Gilbert says that in the early 2000s, it was generally expected that the future fashion order would move to cities like Shanghai, Mumbai or So Paulo. Instead, the traditional order has reasserted itself over the past 20 years. These fashion capitals are symbolically locked away in a way that becomes almost self-fulfilling, he says. As long as the global elite views these places as markets with elite status, it stays in place.

Gilhart is reluctant to make long-term predictions, especially after the Covid-19 pandemic led to an industry reassessment of the structure and meaning of fashion weeks. Covid made us rethink everything, including what is valid in fashion week and what is not, she says,

She adds that cities that may seem less relevant today could become important again by developing new formats or launching new trends. Shanghai is well positioned to become a force thanks to the abundance of talent and creativity. Launched in 2001, Shanghai Fashion Week has steadily increased its relevance on the global fashion calendar, attracting international buyers with shows that mix new local talent and international brands keen to tap into the Chinese market. The showcase was the first to return as a largely physical event in October 2020 after the Covid-19 pandemic disrupted the international trade show schedule. We’ll see a time when New York, London, Milan, Paris and Shanghai are just as relevant, predicts Gilhart.

Moscow: city to watch

Moscow may be an important city to watch. It is expected to gain in importance for the fashion industry, overtaking Shanghai in 2026, according to the IFDAQ Global Cities Consumer IPX (Index). De Jor says the main reasons Shanghai will peak in the index include declining purchasing power of Chinese consumers as population growth slows as well as likely slower growth patterns in both wages and the economy. GDP.

The concentration of wealth and consumption in Moscow will strengthen its rise to power. In Russia, the capital accounts for more than 70% of luxury consumption, unlike China where luxury consumption and wealth are distributed among many top-tier cities. Anna Lebsak-Kleimans, CEO of Fashion Consulting Group Russia, adds that luxury brands rarely open stores beyond three cities in Russia, Moscow, St. Petersburg and Sochi.

European and American luxury brands dominate the Russian luxury sector. Moscow has held its own fashion week, Mercedes-Benz Fashion Week Russia, since 2000, but local fashion companies remain small and focus mainly on the local market, Lebsak-Kleimans explains. But she notes that segments of the local fashion market, such as modest clothing and eco-friendly underwear, have grown rapidly over the past six years, spurred by direct-to-consumer e-commerce and increased government support. to local industries after US sanctions. imposed in 2014.

