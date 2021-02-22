Mother-daughter duo celebrate Black History Month with daily disguise





The New York Times Cruz and Cuomo face the scandal. Trump cannot save them. Even by Washington standards, this week has been particularly shameless. With millions of Texans frozen in their homes, Senator Ted Cruz fled to a Mexican beach, offering his constituents little more than the political cliché of wanting to be a good father. (Apparently, transporting your daughters to Cancn is like carpooling if your minivan was the Ritz-Carlton station.) Sign up for the New York Times’ The Morning newsletter Gov. Greg Abbott of Texas blamed the complete collapse of the state infrastructure and not a lack of preparation on the part of state leaders but the Green New Deal a liberal policy proposition that is not even close to becoming law. His predecessor, former Gov. Rick Perry, suggested Texans would gladly endure days of blackouts to prevent the federal government from going about their business. It seems hard to believe that a Texan or really any human would choose to melt snow for water. The outrageous behavior has spread beyond the Lone Star State. In New York, a state lawmaker said Gov. Andrew Cuomo had sworn to destroy it for criticizing Cuomos’ handling of the deaths of nursing home residents over the past year, a question that makes the subject of an investigation by the Ministry of Justice. And Ron Johnson, the Wisconsin senator, said the armed attack on the Capitol didn’t look so well armed. Apparently he missed the many, many videos of attackers carrying guns, bats and other weapons. And yet, beneath all the noise there was the sound of something even more unusual: silence. For much of the past six years, former President Donald Trump has dominated political conversation, sparking days of outrage, finger-pointing and havoc in the general news cycle with nearly every tweet. The bold behavior of other politicians was often lost amid Trump’s obsessive desire to dominate coverage. Well, the former president has now gone almost silent, leaving a Trump-sized void in our national conversation that President Joe Biden is reluctant to fill. It has been a wake-up call for some other politicians, who suddenly find themselves caught up in a controversy that is not quickly engulfed in a deluge of news from Trump. It is not known whether some will pay a significant political price for their actions. The last administration delivered a steady stream of chaos that may have fundamentally reshaped the kind of factual rhetoric and standard-compliant behavior we expect from our political leaders. Already some politicians have adopted the Trumps playbook to survive the controversy: Blame the Liberals, Double Up, and Never Admit Any Mistakes. Biden, at least, seems determined to set a different tone. TJ Ducklo, a deputy press secretary who allegedly used abusive and sexist language with a journalist, resigned last Saturday reflecting Bidens’ inauguration day promise that he would fire anyone he heard disrespecting. And during his first presidential town hall on Tuesday, Biden repeatedly used two words many in Washington haven’t heard in a while: I’m sorry. Democrats in disarray. Sort of? After a few weeks of party unity, Democrats are showing further signs of division. Over the past week, Biden has indicated he’s not entirely convinced of two proposals backed by his progressive base: cancel $ 50,000 in student debt for each borrower, and raise the minimum wage to $ 15 an hour. Both plans have top level champions. Majority leader Senator Chuck Schumer of New York and Massachusetts Senator Elizabeth Warren called on Biden to use his executive power to write off about 80% of the student loan debt accumulated by around 36 million borrowers. And the party is pretty united on a $ 15 minimum wage, Sen. Bernie Sanders of Vermont has pledged to include it in the COVID-19 relief program currently underway in Congress. The problem for Democrats is how quickly to act. Biden favors a more gradual phased introduction of the $ 15 minimum wage, in part to allay the concerns of business owners. And on student debt, Biden isn’t convinced he can erase that much with a swipe of the executive pen. He also signaled that the proposals should include income caps. My daughter went to Tulane University and then got a masters degree from Penn; she graduated with $ 103,000 in debt, he told a CNN town hall on Tuesday. I don’t think anyone should have to pay for it, but I think you should be able to make it happen. Biden can just look at certain political realities. Polls show both proposals are popular, although support for a $ 15 salary wanes when voters are made aware of potential economic effects, like the Congressional Budget Office forecast, which could cost more than a million jobs. . On student debt, the majorities support the $ 50,000 relief, but support increases when the plan targets low-income families. By number: 16 This was the number of congressional crossover districts where the two parties split the results between the presidency and Congress in 2020, according to a new analysis from the Daily Kos. This is the lowest figure for a century. This article originally appeared in The New York Times. 2021 The New York Times Company

