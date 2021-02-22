Denver Nuggets give up road trip final in frustrating way to Atlanta Hawks | Sports blanket

Michael Malone doesn’t like looking for solutions, which he often did in the midst of Sunday’s 123-115 loss to Atlanta.

The Nuggets led 47-43 after Nikola Jokic scored 5:49 at the half. Atlanta was leading 64-56 at halftime.

The decisive race in this game was to end the second quarter, Malone said. Obviously, our turnovers have led to breakages, as well as not coming back. The defense wasn’t far from where it needed to be, but our attack didn’t help us.

The Hawks stretched the lead to 12 four minutes after the start of the third quarter and then to 17 a few minutes later.

We were getting our ass kicked. I took out a lot of guys. I took all of the starters except Nikola in the third quarter because we were blown away, looking for a group that was going to play hard, Malone responded when asked why Michael Porter Jr. had played a little over 19 minutes, the lowest among the entries. So it wasn’t just an individual decision, it was a collective group decision.

Malone was looking for the All-Star starter version of Jokic, who finished with 15 points on 15 shots with 10 rebounds and four turnovers, someone who could slow Trae Young, who scored 35 points and added 15 assists, without fail. and whoever has energy.

It’s the worst feeling as a coach when you are in search mode. Your starting unit isn’t playing at the level you need to play, so you have to turn to someone on your bench, and you’re hoping they’ll come in and give you a spark in some form or another, said Malone.

I thought Monte Morris 15 (points), seven (rebounds), six (assists) and zero turnover did a good job for us. I thought the energy of Facus (Compazzo), the same, on the bench did a good job for us. We just have to play harder, and we have to play better.

Young scored 14 of his points in the third quarter, making each of his four 3-pointers in the period, and added 10 more in the fourth. He arrived at the line 13 times, or 11.

He’s also good at drawing fouls, so you have to make sure you stay grounded on his fakes and don’t touch him too much, otherwise he’s good enough to create that foul. You help too much, and he’s able to put pressure on his big men, Zeke Nnaji said after his first NBA start. It really is a big challenge.

If Malone is also looking for someone who doesn’t care after the Nuggets went 1-3 on the road trip and fell to 16-14 on the season, Jamal Murrays his man. Murray scored 30 points on Sunday and attributed the frustrating performance to a long road trip, number of injured teammates and self-inflicted mistakes.

We are fighting. We give ourselves a chance until we don’t give ourselves a chance, Murray said.

Well, fine, man. I love our team.

Youngs Final 3 put the Hawks 22 in the bottom of the third. A formation consisting of Campazzo, Morris, Murray, RJ Hampton and Isaiah Hartenstein reduced the deficit to 11 with 8:19 to play, but the Nuggets were unable to secure enough saves on Young, Clint Capela and John Collins in the home stretch. Capela finished 8 of 9 from the field for 22 points and caught 10 rebounds, while Collins added 12 points, 11 rebounds and two blocks.

It’s really on us, Morris said after giving credit to Malones’ game plan. We have to go out there and run. We missed the blankets we put on all morning and things like that.

Malone and the Nuggets will look to bounce back at home on Tuesday against Portland.