US cotton ban in Xinjiang fractures fashion industry supply chains

What is happening in the fashion industry today is rare in the history of global trade: a multibillion dollar supply chain broke almost overnight over a human rights issue .

Just a year ago, companies said it was impossible to stop buying textiles with cotton from Xinjiang, said Scott Nova, executive director of the Worker Rights Consortium, a Washington-based advocacy group. You can’t go. Or if you could go, it would take three to five years to even run such an outing.

Cotton picked in Xinjiang is found in cut and sewn garments across Asia, from Bangladesh to Vietnam, according to textile industry executives. The U.S. ban applies to products made in whole or in part with Xinjiang cotton, regardless of where the downstream products are made, U.S. Customs and Border Protection said.

The US sanctions were prompted by the Chinese government’s harsh re-education campaign against the Uyghurs, a Turkish ethnic minority. Some Uyghurs held in internment camps in Xinjiang in recent years have said they were tortured and forced to work in textile factories as a condition of release.

The scale of the campaign has horrified many in the West, especially as growing ambitions for global leadership in Beijing are generating friction with the United States and leading to economic retaliation.

China has denied mistreating Uyghurs, calling the sanctions a politically motivated campaign. In a statement to the Washington Post, China’s Foreign Ministry called reports of forced labor in Xinjiang a head-to-toe lie.

Businesses can no longer use ignorance as an excuse, CBP said in a statement to the Post. CBP’s message to the business community is clear: Know your supply chains.

Staggered production

Justin Huang, president of the Taiwan Textile Federation, said Taiwanese textile manufacturers received notifications from Western brands in September to confirm their sources of cotton. He said brands no longer want Chinese cotton at all, as it was difficult to confirm which region of China it came from.

American manufacturers are very sensitive, he said, so before the announcement, American traders had already started modifying their production lines.

Patagonia announced in July he was actively leaving the Xinjiang region and said he told suppliers that fiber and manufacturing from Xinjiang was banned. Gap, which brings together the Old Navy and Banana Republic brands, mentionned it prohibited suppliers from sourcing products, components or materials from Xinjiang, directly or indirectly.

Ikea said it stopped all shipments to the United States containing cotton from Xinjiang after the CBP ban. Ikea and H&M both said their suppliers halted further cotton purchases from Xinjiang due to Better Cotton Initiatives’ decision last year to halt the licensing of cotton in the region.

Nike said it has confirmed that its suppliers do not use textiles or yarn from Xinjiang and are communicating the new requirements to them.

There has been little transparency up the supply chain, with few suppliers publicly explaining whether and how they would comply with the sanctions.

One of the few reports of a factory change directly attributed to the sanctions came in October from the Vietnam Investment Review, a periodical run by Vietnam’s Ministry of Planning and Investment. He said that Texhong, the Hong Kong-based yarn giant, which has a subsidiary in Xinjiang, was moving some of its production to Vietnam due to US sanctions.

Texhong was inherently more vague financial update, which did not mention the sanctions, only the uncertainties brought about by the escalating tension between China and the United States. He said new yarn factories outside of China would serve overseas customers. Texhong declined to comment on the effects of US sanctions or the Vietnam Investment Review report, saying some content appears to be based on speculation. The company said it had expanded production outside of China for years to meet customer demands in different regions.

Chinese state-controlled media have run bullish reports on the cotton crop, with occasional cryptic mentions of the industry’s problems. Earlier this month, the official Chinese Cotton Association said Xinjiang had a bumper cotton crop last year, but noted, without explanation, that some factories had no choice but to ” use foreign cotton.

Application challenges

Labor activists warn that the displacement of the fashion industry out of Xinjiang is partial, with limited enforcement.

Suppliers have certainly shown themselves to be willing over the years to cheat their customers, Nova said. Sometimes customers are happy to be cheated.

Bayard Winthrop, founder of American Giant, said that when Western brands order clothing from China, they often deal only with the final tailoring factory and do not necessarily research where that factory source their fabric or clothing from. thread. The Winthrops Company uses American cotton and manufacturers in the United States.

In China, this factory probably buys fabric from Chinese producers, who buy yarn from China, and if they buy yarn from China, it is almost certainly made with cotton from Xinjiang, Winthrop said.

Nate Herman, senior vice president of the American Apparel & Footwear Association, said U.S. brands were working to remove Xinjiang cotton from their supply chains, but the process was being slowed down by the pandemic.

Getting closer, but not quite there yet, he said.

Herman said he had heard of a dozen shipments stopped by CBP since the ban last month. CBP declined to confirm the number, but said it was actively enforcing the measure and detained shipments are expected to increase.

There is growing interest in chemical tracing technologies to determine the origin of cotton, although they are not yet widely used. Tracing company Oritain is working with a large number of brands to assess the risk of their Xinjiang cotton supply chain, managing director Grant Cochrane said.

China’s official trade data reflects the mixed effects of the sanctions. China’s cotton imports increased 16.7 percent last year, with the United States, Brazil and India being the main suppliers. The country’s clothing exports fell 6.4 percent year-on-year, but exports of all textiles increased 9.6 percent.

A report in the state-run China Textile Times in September noted that the country had increased its cotton imports to reduce the risk for textile exports to the United States.

Hibbie Barrier, a cotton broker at Avondale Futures in Nashville, said the ban may have contributed to the surge in demand for U.S. cotton in recent months and to a rise in world cotton prices, by 81 cents a delivers in mid-January at over 90 cents a. book last week. But harsh weather conditions in several cotton-growing regions have also reduced supply and raised prices, he said.

Huang, of the Taiwan Textile Federation, said China likely uses its imported cotton for US orders and ships cotton from Xinjiang to other markets.

The world market is not big, he said. China’s textile exports actually did not decline last year. Only sales in the United States were affected.