Looking | The New Yorker

The audio: Souvankham Thammavongsa reads.

Papa thought he was a handsome man. He was in good shape, if you like that sort of thing. He was thirty-eight and worked at the gym four days a week for eight hours. He was an instructor for a few exercise classes and filled in when others couldn’t make their shifts.

He was not wearing a wedding ring. He said it was good for business. His boss agreed and encouraged the other male instructors not to wear a ring, if they had a wife, that is. Dad was encouraged to flirt with women at the gym. Flirting harmlessly. Talk and smile and be friendly, be kind. Leave the rest to the imagination. Deceive, then apologize. Exercise, good health, these things don’t sell a gym membership! Dad said. If there were any teachers, Dad never mentioned them. For the love of moms, I think, and her feelings. He didn’t want her to have any ideas, because she already had enough.

According to graphics and computer data from gyms, most members were women, and women were more likely to bring their friends over too. Men were the worst customers. They took advantage of the free lessons, they came alone, and they didn’t clean up the equipment when they were done. When they lifted weights, they breathed hard, and when they ran on the treadmill, they groaned and gasped, grabbed a water bottle and squirted their faces, trickling down their clothes and onto the machines. They also caused other problems, peeping, making inappropriate comments.

The women stayed longer, hung on for years, and came several times a week for classes. They pricked themselves, the size of their hips, the skin under their chins. Or their friends picked on them, or other women they didn’t know picked on them. Or their boyfriends and husbands and mothers have taken it out on them. The men who came to the gym were mostly single, and when they found a girlfriend or got married they stopped caring about their appearance. They were loved. Men didn’t matter.

Now, I don’t know if all of these things were true. This is exactly what I understood during this time, from what dad told us about his work and how the gym makes decisions. I heard him explain it to mom too. She didn’t like him not wearing his wedding ring. They fought a lot about it.

Mom had good reason to believe that Dad was someone who would be in trouble. This was how they had met. Mom was a woman who thought with her body. She had a big breast that was overflowing with her clothes, still too small and too tight. There is no shame in all of this. You settle for what you have, and she did. Before daddy worked at the gym, he worked in a shoe store. Mom worked there too. She was seventeen at the time, and dad was married to someone else.

Dad likes to be in love. Love romance and flowers and dancing. The beginnings, when you don’t really know yourself, and you’re on your best behavior, and you forgive, and you let some things go unnoticed. Like how cute a gap between two front teeth might look at first, but ten years later you notice how little bits of food get caught in it and lodge in it, the point of a growing cavity. bigger. Dad always knew he wanted kids. So at seventeen, he got his high school girlfriend pregnant. Ten years have passed and he has met Mom at work. She was seventeen. Dad is getting older, but women are still the same age. Anyway, he left his wife, and he and mom started living together after four months, and soon after I arrived, then my two brothers. Papa was twenty-eight at the time.

Dad thought he was smart. He read a lot, had a lot of theories. His mind was still racing, on fire. He absorbed the information very easily. Probably too easy. He didn’t know that some things weren’t important, that a filter was needed. He spoke quickly. It was hard to follow. I think that was the point. If you couldn’t keep pace, you weren’t so smart. He loved that you thought he was smarter, or at least he knew how to make you feel the way he was.

But every ten years, daddy got bored, or something. And so it didn’t surprise us when he started spending more and more time at work. Mom was not working, she took care of me and my brothers. And, well, the hangar must have left school when I entered the scene. When you have a family to take care of, there is no time for school, she says.

There was a woman that Dad had really interested in that year. A professor at the local university. Unusual for him. I don’t remember his name. Honestly, when you are a kid you don’t think about adults and their names. Now, I love daddy, and I hate to say it, but no man like him could ever meet a smart woman like her outside of the gym. He never went to college. I had to quit after two weeks, he said. He had to take care of a family. Dad loved to chat with mom about women at the gym. He said there was a woman who went to all of his classes, but never failed. Dad described her as having a lot of energy and bounce back, said she was just divorced. She had been married for fifteen years and they had no children. Poor thing, he said. She was kind of a careful woman, he said.

One day after school, she had the courage to ask daddy out. It was brave of him. Other women were watching, lacking the courage. Yeah, I guess I would admit by now that dad was pretty handsome and, being the instructor and everyone, everyone was paying attention to him, everyone was looking at him. All those sit-ups, leg lifts, jumps, push-ups. Pumps in particular. He had a smirk on his face as he made them, his knuckles pressed to the floor. He later said he knew women pictured themselves under him, and laughed at the thought. Mom also laughed when he told her about it. He was her man, after all.

Dad was not a drinker. He kept it that way because he was training and training, and stuff like that slows you down. When the teacher, who knew it, asked her to go out for tea at eight in the evening at her house, dad agreed. Shed bought one of those long-term gym memberships, a five-year membership that you pay all at once, so it was good to keep her happy. And if a conversation outside of working hours made her happy, well, he was ready to encourage her. He took me.

We got to the cafe early. The professor had chosen it, the Loveless Caf. I laugh at that name now, but at the time I didn’t know. How funny that name is, especially looking back.

We lived on the other side of town so it was a bit of a hike, and we took the bus. Dad didn’t drive and we didn’t have a car anyway. We arrived early and found a seat by the window. When the professor arrived, dad motioned for him to come to our table. She looked a little surprised, her eyes widened and she smiled at me, confused. I guess I could pay homage to daddy for telling the truth about who I was, for introducing me as his son. She shook my hand like professional adults do. She looked at daddy and said, I didn’t know you had a child. He said he had four, actually, and that I was one of the intermediaries. He continued by telling her about mom. He said: My wife and I always go out together, like it’s something to be proud of, something that will impress the professor, like he’s a rare find, a man always dating his wife . Oh, I didn’t know you were married, she said, and gave a forced little smile. He said, yes, ten years. He stopped and she looked at the table between us. We exercise together too. She put on some weight after the babies. As if he wasn’t the one who made the babies too. I don’t want any more children. I’m done, he said, as if he’s been the one in labor for days, just to be sliced ​​like a ripe peach and never lined up properly. I didn’t have to be a grown man then to know that what he was saying and how he was saying it wasn’t right.

Then daddy’s phone rang, like it was just the right time, and mum asked him where he was. He said, I’m with a friend, from work … yeah, he’s with me. Then he put down his phone, smirked sheepishly and said to the professor: She didn’t grow up here. So sometimes she gets a little jealous.

Now I wouldn’t have blamed the woman if she had just grabbed her coat and walked out. I saw her looking at the entrance, then looking at me like I had to tell her what to do. There was something sad in his eyes, and they shone like candles in the glass jars of coffee. Perhaps she lived in the armpit of an apartment and didn’t want to go back there to feel how wide, empty, and cold the bed was, or hear mice roam the floor looking for crumbs. The night didn’t offer any kind of promise or potential, since I was there. She was the kind of woman who thought of a child like me, how that could affect me. Even if she wanted something for herself, she wouldn’t act on that desire. But she could always have had daddy. It was what you would call easy.