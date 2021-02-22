These artists come together to curb fashion’s growing water footprint

A single cotton shirt consumes up to 3,000 liters of water, and a denim jacket takes 7,500 liters of drinking water for one person for six years. And that’s just the tip of the proverbial iceberg. But information like this is circulating all over the internet, and while reuse, upcycling, and remanufacturing are all part of our fashion vocabulary, awareness is too slow to keep up with the ravages of rapid consumption on the environment. And so to accelerate awareness of what it really means to add that extra tee to your cart, The ReFashion Hub has collaborated with seven Indian artists to raise awareness of the remarkable effects of fashion increasing the water footprint.

On February 10, they kicked off an artistic intervention, with the right amount of humor, snark, and sarcasm, to get views, shares, and likes. Artists Priyanka Paul, Aditi Mali, Manasi Deshpande, Mehek Malhotra, Vinu Joseph, Param Sahib, and Sonali Bhasin use their social media platforms to share comics and artwork that not only inform but also advocate for change. climate in fashion. By adding their creativity to wasting water and greenwashing in the fast fashion industry, they empower their followers and effectively communicate bad fashion practices on our environment. It is an initiative targeting the next generation of actors, from young designers to consumers. Divya Thomas from The ReFashion center explains the urgency, she says, By 2050, fashion will become the second biggest water polluter. It is imperative for us as consumers to come together to talk about the impact of fashion on the climate, as well as what each of us can do to make fair fashion choices. ”

Why target the simple cotton t-shirt?

Cotton is a very, very thirsty resource, making fashion the second most polluting industry in the world. Due to modern consumerism, the increasing demands of the fast fashion industry have severely weakened our environment. As we continue to stock our wardrobes with an abundance of harmless fashion choices (as we’re led to believe), we fail to identify the colossal damage we cause with every thoughtless click to our baskets. Priyanka Pauls Illustrated Strip lays out shocking facts that are sure to wake you from that sweet slumber. Paul adds: This project has helped me explore ethics and also the constant rendezvous we have with capitalism and fast fashion.

Pune based comic artist Aditi Mali expresses his take on the question, Reusing what you have can be such a therapeutic experience and it also makes you feel good when you know you have taken a small step towards make the planet feel good. “

How can you move this initiative forward?

Besides taste and sharing, these comics are a great reminder to change our daily behavior and our relationship with fashion! Our actions can help reverse and revitalize the health of our environment. As we push for a fairer and more transparent fashion industry, the consequences for the climate, wildlife and the environment will follow. Recycling your clothes, encouraging a sustainable lifestyle, shopping at pre-loved and vintage stores, donating the excess and of course raising awareness are exemplary ways of catering. The first step is to recognize the impact of fashion wastewater on the climate and then to make fair fashion choices, recalls Thomas.

And after that?

The ReFashion Hub has a number of ongoing projects. They recently launched a unique five-week avant-garde fashion scholarship, a first in the country. Emerging designers will be invited to develop an ecologically sustainable capsule collection with a focus on water management. The winners will receive a large sum to bring their textile concepts to life. The launch of the second edition of The Chronicles of Karkhana is expected in the coming months. In its first edition, the campaign paid tribute to the Indian textile industry by hosting local art installations in Indian forts and palaces. This conversation will resume across Mumbai around slow fashion while supporting local Indian artisans and craftspeople. As part of an exciting collaboration with The ReFashion Hub, photographer Prarthna Singh will explore her vision of consumerism and fast fashion through a photo essay.

