Fashion
How the nap dress became a pandemic uniform
It was the name – “Nap Dress” – that caught my eye when I saw an Instagram post about it. To deal with the daily exhaustion of a pandemic, I often take a midday nap. And here’s a dress, made by a brand called Hill House, which promised to take you straight from a nap to a Zoom meeting. I have been sold. I bought it immediately for $ 125 and have worn it almost every day for the past eight months.
I am not alone. The Nap Dress was released two years ago but became a hit during the pandemic, accelerating Hill House’s growth exponentially. The lightweight cotton dress comes in five styles – with prices ranging from $ 75 to $ 150 – all of which feature bodice smocking, a tiered skirt, and dramatic sleeves. Over the past year, the brand has struggled to keep up with demand. When the last collection of dresses was discontinued on February 10, the brand sold for $ 1 million in inventory within the first 12 minutes, and by the end of the day it had generated more revenue than in 2019 ( I was unable to snag a green version of the dress I wanted as it wore out within a few hours.)
Nell Diamond, who founded Hill House in New York City in 2016 and serves as CEO, is now working to turn that sudden spike in sales into a long-term growth strategy. So far, she has focused on growing at a slow, steady pace; the business became profitable in its second year. But now she’s ready to scale: The brand just landed $ 6 million in Series A funding, which will help it design new products for a post-pandemic world, build stores and grow. beyond its small team of six employees.
As the name suggests, Hill House didn’t start out as a fashion brand at all. Diamond, who received his MBA at Yale, quit a career in finance to start a DTC bed and bath company. Hill House was part of a wave of startups – including Brooklinen, Parachute, and Boll & Branch – that had similar business models but catered to different tastes.
In 2018, Diamond wanted to add a dress to the line that is comfortable enough to wear around the house. Even though she has no formal design training, she created it from scratch: she spent months obsessed with everything from busty smocks that were flattering and not too stiff, to flowing sleeves that were flattering and not too stiff. made an impression. “The entire brand, and this dress in particular, was really an extension of my identity as an extreme homebody,” says Diamond. “I would spend all my time at home if I could. I want to be comfortable, but I also want my outfit to look neat and at my best; I don’t think you have to compromise on this.
Diamond wasn’t sure if others would be as excited about the Nap dress as she was, so the brand placed a small order to launch the new product, but it sold out instantly. This has been the case for each subsequent decrease, even though they continue to increase the size of the order. When COVID-19 hit, the brand’s existing relationships allowed it to quickly restock even as the pandemic rocked supply chains. “We have three different factories that manufacture the Nap Dress as far as Morocco and Turkey,” explains Diamond. “When a business had to close because of COVID, we could continue to pay for orders because another factory was operational. Our goal is always to meet demand, rather than creating an air of exclusivity. “
COVID-19 has hit the fashion industry. When the world got locked in and the economy started to look fragile, consumers stopped buying clothes. In April, clothing sales fell 79% in the United States, the largest drop on record. But when shopping for clothes, Americans were looking for comfortable outfits for their home life. Sales of sweatpants increased by 80%. Meanwhile, Hill House struggled to keep the Nap dress in stock, even as it continued to increase orders. “I had designed the dress before I made a Zoom call,” says Diamond. “But the design was actually perfectly suited to life in quarantine. It’s so comfortable that you can literally sleep in it, but you can also wear it to a meeting with your investors.
During its forties, the Nap Dress developed through word of mouth, rather than marketing, as the brand only invested 5% of its sales in advertising. And yet the average shopper owns three dresses, says Diamond. The brand works with 15 influencers – including Katie Sturino and Julia Berolzheimer – who helped make the dress ubiquitous on Instagram. But initially it was a decision made out of necessity. “We were struggling to safely photograph our upcoming collections during the pandemic,” explains Diamond. “Partnering with influencers was like hiring 15 small ad agencies who created and photographed each outfit, which we could then use on [our] website and marketing materials. “
Hill House is one of a group of brands that accidentally made products that consumers wanted to quarantine, such as King Arthur flour and Platoon. Now they need to think about how to keep the momentum going when the pandemic is over. This is something Diamond is actively planning – and one where the influx of cash will come in handy.
It helps that the brand already has a wide range of products, which still accounts for 50% of its sales. Now the challenge is to introduce Nap Dress fans to the linens and towels. But Diamond also wants to transform Hill House into a full-fledged fashion brand. Over the past few months, the team has designed a range of new clothes, including sweatshirts, wrap dresses and cardigans, to put on the dresses during the colder months. With the new funding, Diamond plans to hire more designers to add to this collection. She is also looking to open a brick-and-mortar store in New York City once customers are ready to venture out into the real world again. “This period of stay at home is going to end eventually,” she said. “We’re going to want to go out to dinner with friends again, and I want to have outfits ready for my clients when that happens.”
