How the nap dress became a pandemic uniform

It was the name – “Nap Dress” – that caught my eye when I saw an Instagram post about it. To deal with the daily exhaustion of a pandemic, I often take a midday nap. And here’s a dress, made by a brand called Hill House , which promised to take you straight from a nap to a Zoom meeting. I have been sold. I bought it immediately for $ 125 and have worn it almost every day for the past eight months.

I am not alone. The Nap Dress was released two years ago but became a hit during the pandemic, accelerating Hill House’s growth exponentially. The lightweight cotton dress comes in five styles – with prices ranging from $ 75 to $ 150 – all of which feature bodice smocking, a tiered skirt, and dramatic sleeves. Over the past year, the brand has struggled to keep up with demand. When the last collection of dresses was discontinued on February 10, the brand sold for $ 1 million in inventory within the first 12 minutes, and by the end of the day it had generated more revenue than in 2019 ( I was unable to snag a green version of the dress I wanted as it wore out within a few hours.)

Nell Diamond, who founded Hill House in New York City in 2016 and serves as CEO, is now working to turn that sudden spike in sales into a long-term growth strategy. So far, she has focused on growing at a slow, steady pace; the business became profitable in its second year. But now she’s ready to scale: The brand just landed $ 6 million in Series A funding, which will help it design new products for a post-pandemic world, build stores and grow. beyond its small team of six employees.

As the name suggests, Hill House didn’t start out as a fashion brand at all. Diamond, who received his MBA at Yale, quit a career in finance to start a DTC bed and bath company. Hill House was part of a wave of startups – including Brooklinen, Parachute, and Boll & Branch – that had similar business models but catered to different tastes.

In 2018, Diamond wanted to add a dress to the line that is comfortable enough to wear around the house. Even though she has no formal design training, she created it from scratch: she spent months obsessed with everything from busty smocks that were flattering and not too stiff, to flowing sleeves that were flattering and not too stiff. made an impression. “The entire brand, and this dress in particular, was really an extension of my identity as an extreme homebody,” says Diamond. “I would spend all my time at home if I could. I want to be comfortable, but I also want my outfit to look neat and at my best; I don’t think you have to compromise on this.

Diamond wasn’t sure if others would be as excited about the Nap dress as she was, so the brand placed a small order to launch the new product, but it sold out instantly. This has been the case for each subsequent decrease, even though they continue to increase the size of the order. When COVID-19 hit, the brand’s existing relationships allowed it to quickly restock even as the pandemic rocked supply chains. “We have three different factories that manufacture the Nap Dress as far as Morocco and Turkey,” explains Diamond. “When a business had to close because of COVID, we could continue to pay for orders because another factory was operational. Our goal is always to meet demand, rather than creating an air of exclusivity. “