The brands of the Kering group once again establish Fashion Week





A year ago, the coronavirus pandemic burst onto the European fashion scene, first impacting Milan Fashion Week, then Paris Fashion Week. Two seasons later, digital fashion presentations have become a norm on Milan and Paris schedules. Outside the schedule, Gucci and Bottega Veneta in Milan and Balenciaga, Saint Laurent and Alexander McQueen leave Paris. Although each brand has given its own reason for not showing up, the move appears to be part of a larger corporate strategy of the Kering Group. Fashion company asked whether skipping fashion week is the right move for these brands. Gucci recently reported declining sales, while Bottega appears to continue to grow. However, with minimal spending by tourists during the year, brands certainly see a direct impact on their sales. It remains to be seen whether fashion week alternatives like the Gucci Film Festival or Bottega’s Social Media Disappearance Act are enough to hold consumers’ attention. The future of digital presentations looks more likely as the pandemic continues. Earlier this February 19, London launched its Digital Fashion Week in which nearly 100 brands of womens and menswear are expected to share their collections during the week. Reuters got a quote from British Fashion Council CEO Caroline Rush, citing that “it’s really tough… for everyone right now, but especially in the fashion industry”. For more information on the shows, see Fashion room for updates from Milan Fashion Week and FHCM for Paris Fashion Week. In case you missed it, Guerrilla-Group presented the BPR Black Program Research limited series.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos