“I started to model myself around certain men”





London Grammar Singer Hannah Reid opened up about her experiences with misogyny in the music industry in a new interview with NME. In the new cover, ahead of the release of the group’s third album, “ Californian Soil, ” Reid discussed being forced to wear certain clothes during photoshoots and performances, and how her experiences were different. those of his male comrades. Reid recalled how, in one case, she was not allowed to go backstage at one of her own concerts, her protests leading to a security guard calling her a “wonderful young woman.” “I was just like, ‘For the sake of shit. If I fucked Chris Martin he wouldn’t be called a great young man, ”she said. NME. To me, it’s just code for “bitch”. “ Coming back to being forced to wear outfits she didn’t feel comfortable in, Reid added: “One was like a very short gold sequined dress, another was a little red satin shorts. with a small satin crop top. “I love fashion and will dress every now and then if I want to, but Dan and Dot certainly didn’t have to put up with it. I’m just gonna wear what the fuck I wanna wear, thank you so much. Reflecting on how her protests at the way she was treated were received, Reid said, “If I have a strong mind I’m really ‘picky’ or I’m a ‘bitch’, then for boys, they just ‘have integrity’ in what they do. “It can be really, really tiny, but if you have it everyday, and it becomes a thousand moments, it can really change who you are. You can’t let it go when it’s happening all the time. She added: “I felt like I started to mold myself around certain men. I just felt like I had a different job than the boys. They could walk into a room and immediately be taken seriously as musicians. London Grammar’s new album “Californian Soil” is released on April 9th. So far, they’ve shared “Baby Its You,” the album’s title track, and the recent single “Lose Your Head,” the latter of which was remixed by CamelPhat and the Glass Animals.







What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos