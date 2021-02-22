McQueen The Long Lost Tapes premiered at London Fashion Week





Jackie Mallon |

Monday, February 22, 2021 One of the unexpected revelations of London Fashion Week was a short of never-before-seen footage by Alexander McQueen. Broadcasting live once on the website of Fashionscout, the consultancy and platform for emerging talent, the premiere of the short featuring Super 8 footage shot by Gary Walis was on Sunday at 4 p.m. Est. Wallis was the behind-the-scenes photographer at all of McQueen’s fashion shows between 1992 and 1996, and his records have been transferred to a book titled McQueen Backstage; The early years. The images had been commissioned by McQueen who was preparing an event in New York where he wanted to show a film. The black and white shots reflect the designer’s desire to have something rough and rough. “Not smart,” says Wallis, who provides narration. The opening scenes feature McQueen in a cozy gray sweater running the grounds of Hilles House with his muse Isabella Blow, dressed in McQueen’s precise cut. McQueen rides cartwheels up a hill, lies on the grass with bare feet in the air, before seeing him inside the mansion measuring Blow’s husband Detmar for a bespoke suit and recording the measurements detailed in columns in a book. In the next frame, McQueen takes Wallis around the places in London’s Soho that were important to the designer. He is captured outside the bohemian Maison Bertaux pastry shop, and in his favorite fabric store, Greenscourt, whose owners were champions of his work. Everywhere, McQueen, who died eleven years ago, looks young and happy, his head shaved, his eyes narrowed in the sun. Wallis reveals that McQueen had a keen interest in photography, even that he would have liked to be a war photographer. “He wanted to document the conflict.” The last location is backstage at the Café de Paris for the McQueen show in February 1994. Calling for it, McQueen had assembled models that were a mix of college friends, work colleagues and Blow friends. of Vogue where she worked for a passage. He is seen slicing into tulle skirts with his scissors until the girls walk past the cameras. Wallis describes the energy as “kinetic” and “frantic” as “the clothes were made as they went to the catwalk.” After the show, the footage changed hands, reportedly sat in a London storage unit for years, was brought up in the conversation, then forgotten again as careers progressed and those involved traveled a lot. It was the exit of Mcqueen the 2018 documentary that ultimately prompted unearthing the long-lost tapes. They offer a fascinating glimpse into the creativity and personality of this much-missed designer whose influence permeates far beyond London Fashion Week and whose appeal only seems to increase over time. Fashion editor Jackie Mallon is also an educator and author of Silk for the Feed Dogs, a novel set in the international fashion industry. Photo: Pierre Verdy / AFP

