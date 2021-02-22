Carlo Rivetti of Stone Island on the label’s future with Moncler – WWD

MILAN – Carlo Rivetti, President and CEO of Stone Island, considers himself a coach.

As such, he developed a team that has long been made up of designers of all ages and backgrounds, and under his vigilant leadership, Stone Island established a cult, highly distinctive product and clear positioning, ultimately attracting the attention of the contractor. Remo Ruffini.

The news last December that Moncler had acquired Sportswear Company SpA, owner of the Stone Island brand, in a deal valued at 1.15 billion euros, was greeted positively by the stock market and analysts and some. welcomed the arrival of a new luxury conglomerate. However, Ruffini, CEO of Moncler, said on the occasion that the objective with Stone Island was rather to redefine luxury, “away from traditional stereotypes”.

In a Zoom interview with WWD, Rivetti said he saw the acquisition above all as a “very strong signal for Italy” – echoing Ruffini’s own conviction. “Joining forces together will make us stronger and this is very important – it has brought us tremendous added value,” and especially in the current scenario, underlined Rivetti.

“People are the heart of everything, the engine and the heart of a business. I discovered Remo during the negotiations, and we found great harmony. It’s a great story of meeting two families, ”explained Rivetti. “[Ruffini’s son] Romeo brought us together and there is also a great harmony between our children. Rivetti is set to serve on Moncler’s board and has commented on how this exchange is “not so common. [in the industry], Unfortunately.”

“I am convinced that there is a bright future ahead of us,” Rivetti continued. “It’s a great operation for the country, for the brands and for the employees.” Speaking in general terms, he said that maybe “the pandemic will lead us to cooperate at all levels and through the pipeline it would be better for all of us. Maybe around [the newly installed Prime Minister] Mario Draghi, politicians learn to cooperate. “

Rivetti was also attracted to Moncler because of the industrial project presented to him by Ruffini. “There are no funds or funding involved, that’s also what convinced me, and the opportunity to work with a very important group that has come such a long way. Hopefully we can replicate Moncler’s expansion, ”he said with a chuckle. Moncler went public in 2013 and Rivetti said he would never have imagined Stone Island becoming a listed company. “I’ve already told Remo that luckily he’ll take care of this,” he laughed.

Last week, commenting on Moncler’s financial performance in 2020, Ruffini once again praised the strength of the acquisition of Stone Island, the development of which is a priority for Moncler this year. The deal is slated for March 31, and Ruffini said the company is working on the integration of Stone Island and is focusing on its direct-to-consumer sales potential.

With the help of Moncler, Stone Island is poised to expand into the United States and Asia and strengthen its retail network, although Rivetti keeps his feet on the ground and believes the first task ahead is to strengthen brand awareness. That said, wearing his coaching cap, he knows Stone Island is ready to seize the opportunities ahead. He knows his team of eight international designers “speaks to the world. Everyone, with their own nationality, culture, education and age, makes a difference. “

As an example, he argued that a country jacket – the archetype of men’s fashion – can be interpreted differently depending on whether the designer is German, French or English. “I choose the team based on the game we have to play. We need to be faster and more sensitive. “

Stone Island was designed by Paul Harvey for 12 years until 2008. He succeeded the founder of the brand Massimo Osti, who left in the mid-90s. Stone Island was founded by Osti in 1982 in Ravarino, near Modena. In 1983, Rivetti, together with the late GFT, bought 50% of the company and 10 years later, together with his sister Cristina, he took full control of the brand. In 2017, parent company Sportswear Company SpA sold a minority 30% stake to Singapore-based investment company Temasek to support the brand’s international expansion. Moncler is about to buy this stake from Temasek.

Rivetti said the company’s head office in Ravarino will continue to operate independently and the Moncler and Stone Island teams will not merge. On the other hand, synergies should be found in the supply chain, logistics and services, for example. Moncler will also help Stone Island raise the bar on its sustainability goals. “This is the key for us now and for the future, as is the case for Moncler,” Rivetti said.

As for the remainder of the year, Rivetti said the two companies “are implementing the integration of technology, finance and control, analyzing possible overlaps. It’s an intense collaboration. “

In fiscal 2020, running from November 2019 to October 2020, Stone Island recorded revenue of € 240 million, up 1% from € 237 million the previous year.

Italy accounted for 28% of total turnover, while the rest of Europe accounted for 52% of sales. The Rest of the World area generated 20 percent of the revenue. With the help of the Moncler team, and most likely Moncler Marketing and Operations Manager Roberto Eggs, Stone Island will be able to grow this business and Rivetti said with a smile that in the past, he used to “joke that I wanted to grow up in markets an hour and a half by plane from Malpensa.” “

On the acquisition, Eggs said on a call with analysts that one of the goals was to help Stone Island have “more direct control with consumers and a greater presence in retail.” . He sees “great potential in shopping malls and department stores,” and said that while Stone Island has a strong wholesale distribution in Europe, Moncler will be able to help the brand enter the Asian market, where its presence is still “weak”. He also highlighted the potential in North America, given the success of Stone Island’s past partnerships with Nike and Supreme.

“Having a teacher like Roberto will surely help the student, and he will help us on the development of the strategic plan and expand our retail shopping experience,” Rivetti said.

Rivetti said it would be essential to have “more control over the markets, which should lead to more penetration”. He humbly admitted that leveraging Moncler’s influence will allow Stone Island to enter the markets “with a different approach than a mid-sized business in the Emilia region. Now, rather than stumble upon opportunities, we’ll be looking for them.

He said it was premature to provide further details.

“You don’t have to have a Moncler 2, like Remo said, but we will develop Stone Island through tested justifications, but through the lens of Stone Island,” Rivetti said.

During the year, the wholesale channel accounted for 78 percent of sales. There are 24 directly operated Stone Island stores, which along with the online channel accounted for the remaining 22% of sales. A new banner in Singapore opened in February.

The brand has become a symbol of intensive research into fibers and textiles, through continuous experimentation with dyes and treatments on the finished garment. Over the years, Stone Island has developed over 60,000 different dyes. Single-ply nylon jackets, derived from water filtration technology, and the super lightweight nylon used in aircraft technology to protect on-board computers are just a few examples of the company’s expertise.

This research can also be shared with Moncler, Rivetti said.

When asked if he would consider expanding into women’s clothing, Rivetti firmly rejected that option. “It’s a complex business which, at the moment, is not manageable in terms of organization and sizing.” There are also no plans to produce co-branded collections with Moncler.