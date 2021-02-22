Liv on the Edge: The Curiously Cyclical Nature of Fashion





In the library this week my friend Kathy was talking about trends. We both wore saved turtlenecks under oversized sweaters, a look we used to see on older women that has since become popular again. Funny how it works, says Kathy. It’s something our grandmothers used to wear, and we thought it was ugly. Now I wore it because we think it’s cool Indeed, I can think of a few items that my grandmother and mother once owned, things that I once thought were out of date and that I would love to get my hands on my grandmother’s cotton crew neck sweatshirt- mothers who had cardinals embroidered on the chest, her collection of leopard print long sleeve shirts, biker shorts that my mom had from the 80s with a purple leg and a pink leg. As a kid I didn’t think much about their style choices. They didn’t know what was cool. Their fashion was a far cry from what was popular in the early 2000s in the world of low-rise jeans, gathered dresses and wedge thongs, skinny scarves and capris. I crinkled my nose at my mom’s suggestion to wear a turtleneck to school because it was cold outside. Even in high school, when skinny jeans and side parts were all the rage, and turtlenecks were ugly and only worn when trying to hide a hickey. Now, a turtleneck is a symbol of fashion and sophistication. But it’s not just the chic grandma look that’s popular again. The trends of the early 2000s have made a full comeback. Last weekend I saw a girl wearing a dress over a pair of jeans in Goodwill. Go to any fast fashion website and you will find a section for gathered dresses. Chunky jewelry, tubular tops, necklaces, Crocs, yoga pants, tie-dye, silk scarf headbands, quilted jackets, blazers, cargo pants, and frosted lip gloss have all become popular again with a vengeance. Even Juicy Couture is back in business. The popular Gen Z underwear brand Parade recently released a Juicy Couture collaboration that features sustainably made panties with the iconic Juicy logo dazzled on the back. The matching decors for which the company has become famous are also returning to the scene. Many clothing sites are dipping their toes into the idea of ​​matching sets, and while most of them are different from the cropped tops and leggings of the original Couture set, as opposed to the corduroy pants and sweatshirts zipper, the idea is still the same. Celebrities of the early 2000s are also resurfacing with increased attention and newfound sympathy. Late last year, This is Paris released a feature-length documentary about Paris Hilton and the trauma she suffered for years in the domineering swarm of the paparazzi craze of the early 2000s. Most recently, Hulu just released the New York Times investigative documentary on Britney Spears titled Framing Britney, in which reporters explore the #FreeBritney movement and the circumstances surrounding its tutelage. The popular Leave Britney Alone Youtube video from 2011 who condemned public control of Britney and quickly became a meme is now inundated with comments apologizing for past behavior and sympathy for Britney. Those on the older side of Gen Z, the babies of 1999-2002, are rapidly approaching their twenties in an even more terrifying and baffling way than usual. So it’s almost heartwarming to see the trends that we were once so used to returning to our cultural realm. Maybe we’ll never be kids again, but at least we can dress like we did when we were young.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos