Digital catwalks highlight personalities and model artists – WWD

No seat allocation, no problem. In the age of digital fashion, watching runway collections is as easy as surfing the channels (sofa and sweatshirts, optional).

On Tuesday, Stuart Vevers takes the concept at face value, creating a fall TV-themed “Coach Forever” collection with a star cast that includes Jennifer Lopez, Michael B. Jordan, Megan Thee Stallion, Kaia Gerber, Hari Nef, TikTokker Wisdom Kaye, musician Jon Batiste and more in short videos that will channel Coach’s surf genres and pop culture history references.

“To bring pictures and movies to life, you need personality and character, it’s not just about recording the look, it’s about bringing attitude,” said Vevers.

The pandemic shift to digital fashion shows has focused on models who are personalities and performers (hello, Ella Emhoff at Proenza Schouler), reminiscent of Halston’s heyday in the 1970s, when he used the Andy Warhol star Pat Ast as muse and model, alongside Hollywood Royalty Anjelica Huston and others.

“A few years ago people said we needed girls with Instagram followers, now we’ve realized it’s not just Instagram followings, it’s personality,” casting director Ashley said. Brokaw, whose clients include Proenza Schouler, Coach and Prada. “Aside from just a still photograph, which everyone relied on five to ten years ago, now there is everything that other content brands want and need, so it’s video, that is. is talking is being able to not necessarily act, but having that kind of X factor which is more than a pretty face… It almost makes my job harder, because the sky is the limit.

During the casting, Brokaw doesn’t just ask for photos anymore, she asks for personality videos, where potential models talk about something they’re passionate about. “I get videos of people skateboarding and knitting. Obviously, especially now, you can’t meet everyone in person, so you’re tapping into TikTok to see what they really look like. It’s amazing how creative real people can be, ”she said, noting that new agencies are growing with a specific focus on digital content personalities. “Ahead of Fashion Week, I’ll get emails saying, ‘I represent three people, one is a contortionist,’ and you keep them on file in case you need something that’s really available.”

Of course, Vevers is not the only one to offer more entertainment in the field of digital tracks; in recent months, Gucci’s seven-part “Overture” series featuring Billie Eilish and Harry Styles; Christian Dior’s haute couture film “Le Château du Tarot” with Italian actress Agnese Claisse; and Ermenegildo Zegna’s “The (Re) set” film portraying a genderless new start for the heritage menswear brand, to name a few.

Even the smallest brands have jumped into the act. Last week, Christian Cowan – with financial help from Motorola’s Razr – released his fall collection via a hilarious short called “A Fashion Thing” starring Paris Hilton and “Saturday Night Live” Chloe Fineman and Bowen Yang.

“With fashion shows widely seen across our screens these days, cast storytelling has become even more essential to the success of a designer’s collection. By projecting intriguing personalities for their virtual catwalks, films or lookbooks, designers are adding an entertainment overlay to the debut of their collection, generating greater buzz, more viewers and online engagement, ”said Ivan Bart, president of IMG Models and Fashion, who was initially trending models as personalities, especially seeing the appeal of Hollywood descent.

IMG Models recently signed Emhoff and poet Amanda Gorman, and also portrays Christy Turlington Burns ‘nephew, James Turlington, who walked with his aunt in Kim Jones’ Fendi couture debut, a next-level casting hit ( and logistical feat) which also starred Naomi Campbell. , Demi Moore and Kate Moss and her daughter Grace Burns.

A talent with a unique look or perspective can capture not only the attention of the fashion industry, but also that of consumers – an essential audience to consider in today’s digital landscape, a. added Bart, whose NYFW.com platform leveraged IMG’s connections and production resources in Hollywood. to help designers create and show digital entertainment content.

When it comes to this consumer audience, celebrities and role models are also multipliers, helping to tell a brand’s story through their own personal style and through their own social channels. But is there a risk that entertaining content, full of personalities, overshadows the clothes it’s supposed to sell?

I feel pretty relaxed about it, ”Vevers said, noting that there are still enough branding cues in the content for Coach’s storyline to continue. “For the past two seasons, we’ve designed looks with each person in mind, playing with their character. “

The designers at Proenza Schouler agree.

“We choose women for who they are, we don’t like the idea of ​​an army of similars,” said Jack McCollough, picking Emhoff for the show and keeping his hair curly and his glasses as is. “We want them to be themselves.”

Playing the runway for a larger audience changes what model casts look like.

The cast of Dior’s latest haute couture flick was more Hollywood than anything Julia Asaro had ever worked on on the Milan-based model director. “I tried to find common ground between fashion and cinema,” she said, explaining that she worked with both modeling and theater agencies.

She and director Matteo Garrone and Dior Creative Director Maria Grazia Chiuri sent the script to potential models and asked them to choose their favorite tarot characters and make a video of themselves as a character to submit to audition. . “It’s very different from classic casting for a show where you come in, give your comp card to the casting director or designer, you walk back and forth, say hello and goodbye,” Asaro said.

Zegna’s art director Alessandro Sartori was also looking for emotionally capable models, despite his screenplay not including spoken lines. “To get our message across, we needed characters acting in a short film, not just walking,” he said of the diverse talented cast of “(RE) set” from the Japanese model. Yura Nakano as the protagonist (“He had a real affinity for the script,” the designer said) to artist Alfredo Ramirez, who closed the film.

Outdoor filming on the newly redesigned Bocconi University campus in Milan and in the studio on a dollhouse-like set delivered the message of the fall collection’s versatility, he told About the film shot over five days, which costs less than the brand’s 1,000 seasonal workers. – parades of people. “The reach and engagement is impossible to compare to a traditional show,” Sartori said of the film, which has been viewed hundreds of thousands of times.

“Before the pandemic, brands were already curious about a new kind of talent and beauty,” Casting Director Asaro said, explaining that it’s not just fame, but diversity and inclusiveness as well. who are driving change in the modeling world, something young designers are building into their brand’s DNA.

“The customer likes to see themselves in the content, it makes them feel like they’re part of the brand,” Cowan said of the “A Fashion Thing” cast, with “SNL” cast members Hilton, Parker Kit Hill and other representatives or allies of the queer community with which his brand identifies.

While the Coach movie will feature pieces from the fall collection for pre-order, as well as pieces from the current season that will be linked and instantly purchasable, other brands are still looking to turn entertaining runway content into a fast-paced business. .

“As a small brand we weren’t able to have inventory ready when we released, but someday it’s definitely the dream,” said Cowan. “Content is attracting more people to our online channels, we’re seeing engagement and they’re staying because we keep bringing new content to them,” he said. “We’re going to drop a lot more between seasons now to keep people excited and entertained with the brand. It is an entertainment brand and a clothing brand. “