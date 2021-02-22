Events in Pondicherry are dress rehearsal for TN: Thirumavalavan and others react





Thol Thirumavalavan, chairman of the VCK, said political parties need to learn from what is happening in Pondicherry now.

“The events taking place in Pondicherry are a dress rehearsal for what will happen in Tamil Nadu,” Thol Thirumavalavan, MP and chairman of Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi (VCK) said on Monday, responding to reports of the dissolution of the Katchi Monday. government of Pondicherry. . Congress, VCK and DMK leaders in Tamil Nadu accused the BJP of orchestrating the downfall of the Congress-led government in Union Territory by undemocratic means. The reactions came after the resignation of Pondicherry Chief Minister V Narayanasamy after his party lost the confidence vote on the Pondicherry Assembly floor on Monday. Thirumavalavan said that political parties need to learn from what is happening in Pondicherry right now, “We can perceive that Santana’s forces will also extend the actions from Pondicherry to Tamil Nadu and that the events taking place in Pondicherry are a dress rehearsal of what will happen in Tamil Nadu. This is a consequence of the political parties giving seats to selfish opportunists who lack ideology; in the future they should take a more cautious approach. “ Thirumavalavan was referring to the two Congress deputies from Pondicherry who resigned from Congress on Sunday. VCK claimed that the BJP which is unable to win a single seat by winning the mandate of the people trying to gain a foothold in Pondicherry through such a back door. The people of Pondicherry will never accept such maneuvers. We wish to warn these selfish people and anti-democratic forces that the people of Tamil Nadu and Pondicherry will teach them a lesson, Thirumavalavan said. Political parties must learn from the events unfolding in Pondicherry. Sanatana forces will expand their actions to Pondicherry in Tamil Nadu as well, and what is happening in Pondicherry is a dress rehearsal for Tamil Nadu.@CMPuducherry pic.twitter.com/XeLug3k7Co Thol. Thirumavalavan (iruthirumaofficial) February 22, 2021 Dravida Chairman Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) Deputy Stalin accused the BJP of engaging in backroom deals. He tweeted, Backstage deals – the central government of the BJP, which aims to assassinate democracy, also organized it in Pondicherry – it’s an abuse of power! Stalin appreciated the courage of the now resigned chief minister, Narayanaswamy, to protect democracy. The DMK-Congress alliance will go to the electorate. he tweeted. – .. -! @VNarayanasami-. -! pic.twitter.com/cq8LIcoVpn MKStalin (@mkstalin) February 22, 2021 Dinesh Gundu Rao, AICC in charge of Tamil Nadu, Pondicherry and Goa tweeted saying the BJP had killed democracy again. “@ BJP4India is killing democracy again. Using ED, IT from other agencies, spending millions of rupees, they toppled an elected government. @INCIndia will go to the people, the people of #Puducherry will give proper election response.” .@ BJP4India kill democracy again. Using ED, IT and other agencies, spending millions of rupees, they overthrew an elected government.@INCIndia will go to people, people of #Puducherry will give an appropriate response to the elections.https://t.co/9qxKa27ie3 Dinesh Gundu Rao / (@dineshgrao) February 22, 2021 “Barely ten days before the announcement of election dates in Tamil Nadu and Pondicherry, the BJP played the same plot in Pondicherry.” Thirumavalavan pointed out that although Congress won a majority in the elections that took place in Arunachal Pradesh, Manipur, Goa, Meghalaya, Karnataka and Madhya Pradesh, it was the BJP that formed the government in those states. The leader said the BJP did this by disrespecting the verdict of the people, involving horse-bargaining and intimidation tactics. The MP accused the BJP of pressuring congressmen to resign from the party, leading to the fall of the Pondicherry government. In the next legislative elections, the people of Pondicherry will teach the BJP and those who collaborated in the downfall of the Congressional government a lesson by selfishly switching sides, Thirumavalavan warned.







What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos