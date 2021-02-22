AFL: Nathan Buckley’s ex-wife Tania ‘buys wedding dresses’

Tania Buckley, once considered one of the AFL’s most notable WAGs, split from Collingwood coach Nathan Buckley 13 months ago.

And on Friday, the blonde raised her eyebrows when she was spotted meeting a famous wedding dress designer in Melbourne.

She was apparently in a good mood as she browsed the fabrics and ornaments for a special dress.

Tania was actually helping a friend find the perfect design for her next wedding, reports The Herald Sun.

Tania was giving style advice to longtime friend and Thrive PR founder Leilani Abels.

The couple met Melbourne fashion designer Jason Grech during their search for the perfect bridal showstopper.

Meanwhile, Tania seems to be putting her failed marriage behind her.

She split fromfootball coach Nathan in January last year, but didn’t confirm their breakup until December.

After being separated for over a year, Taniamade made the decision earlier this month to remove Nathan from his Instagram profile.

Tania had triumphantly returned to social media days earlier to make her debut in her stunning transformation as a single woman.

Although she changed her style, she kept the last name “ Buckley ” on her Instagram handle – but it is believed that she may have created another private account under a different username.

February 1 was the first time Tania had shared anything on social media since confirming her split from Nathan in December.

Tania, who looked glamorous in a cropped spaghetti strap top and tailored pants, beamed as she posed with her friend Jason.

“Adversity prepares you for incredible things. This human stands out for being the amazing rock that any girl could ask for, ” she wrote, paying tribute to Jason.

In the selfie, Tania’s left hand was partially covered, but appeared to show her still wearing a gold ring on her ring finger.

More sparkle: Tania appears to have ditched her engagement ring midway through her marriage breakdown, but continues to wear a gold band in her other hand. Pictured: Nathan and Tania at the 2013 Brownlow Medal

Once known for their red carpet appearances and seemingly solid marriage, the couple shocked fans late last year when they confirmed they had secretly separated after 18 years of marriage.

The former AFL golden couple quietly split in January 2020, but only made the news public via a statement on Tania’s Instagram page in December.

The exes now co-parent their two sons, Ayce, 12, and Jett, 14.

After the Magpies crashed in the AFL final in Queensland in October, Nathan, 48, left the family home on his return to Melbourne.

He is reportedly staying in an apartment in South Yarra, which is owned by his friend Paul Roberts, a TLA sports official.

Tania’s ex recently made headlines after being romantically linked to two women.

The AFL’s new sole trainer was first linked to cosmetic nurse Alex Pike, then a model 15 years his junior.

According to the Sydney Morning Herald, Nathan has formed “ more than a friendship ” with 33-year-old model Christina Dietze, who goes by suga_possum on social media.

Nathan is said to be happily single and not engaged in any relationship with anyone.