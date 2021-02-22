Djokovic’s 9th Australian Open wins men’s tournament record

They come almost every year now, this new generation of men’s tennis challengers who so desperately want to start their time in the sun, to win the championships everyone in the game enjoys the most and beat the three players considered to be the best on whom. to play. the biggest scene.

And every year they fail, which makes the task even more impossible.

That’s how it went on Sunday night at Melbourne Park, where Novak Djokovic did what he always does. World No.1 ranked Serbian veteran Djokovic both beat and discouraged fourth Daniil Medvedev of Russia 7-5, 6-2, 6-2, in the final of the Open Male Australia.

The victory gave Djokovic his ninth Australian Open singles championship, a tournament record on the men’s side and the 18th Grand Slam title of his career. Djokovic has made nine Australian Open finals and has won each time, including in the past three years.

With this Grand Slam championship, Djokovic is only two behind Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal in the race to win the most important titles in men’s singles career. Djokovic, 33, is a year younger than Nadal and six years younger than Federer, who will soon begin his comeback from two right knee surgeries, though it remains to be seen whether he will be a championship candidate or will embark on a farewell tour. .

Grand Slam titles are the primary yardstick in any discussion of who is the greatest player in the modern, professional era of tennis, also known as the Open era, which began in 1968.

The big three of men’s tennis, as they are called, are now 58. Players under 30 only have one. Younger ones, like 25-year-old Medvedev, who moments after the loss called out Djokovic and his cohorts of tennis cyborgs, know math all too well.

When they’re in the zone, they’re just better tennis players, Medvedev said.

Djokovic was in the zone on Sunday night, playing what his coach Goran Ivanisevic called a masterpiece.

It was a win that Djokovic badly needed, said Ivanisevic, after being disqualified from the U.S. Open in September for crushing a ball that hit a linesman, and the beating Nadal gave him during the Roland-Garros final in October.

I agree with my coach, Djokovic said of Ivanisevics’ assessment in recent months. I wanted to start this year in the best possible way.

His prospects did not look promising.

Shortly after arriving in Australia, Djokovic became a public enemy when he demanded special treatment for 72 players who were under strict 14-day quarantine because 10 people on three chartered flights these players took to Australia were tested. positive for the coronavirus upon arrival.

Then came an injured abdominal muscle doctor, he said, told him it was ripped that almost forced Djokovic out of the tournament. Still, he survived a five-set test in the third round and a four-set challenge with two tie-breakers in the quarterfinals.

He handled the abdominal injury better than expected and then defeated the top tennis player. Medvedev had a 20-game winning streak before Sunday night.

Trying to put a little more pressure on his challenger, Djokovic called Medvedev the man to beat in the tournament. In reality, few people doubted the advantage of the Djokovics. He entered the game as a two-time defending champion and with a well-deserved aura of unbeaten ability at Rod Laver Arena in the final rounds.

Rod Laver Arena is just a few hundred yards from the Yarra River and only a few miles from Port Phillip Bay. When evening comes and the lights come on, gulls flock to the rafters and howl through the night. With Djokovic playing so many matches at night here, it becomes hard not to imagine these birds as his personal vultures, testifying as he kills his latest victim.

The reasons for the dominance of the Djokovics here are both physical and psychological. The final always takes place at night. Those nightly matches that the birds come for, as well as legions of screaming Serbs Ol, ol, ol, ol, sing when their favorite son needs it most, are often played in cooler temperatures than those that take place. during hot and dry weather. Australian summer days. The heat has always tended to melt Djokovic. A cool evening, like the one he met Medvedev, is his favorite playing partner.

Additionally, players say the change in weather completely changes the conditions of the pitch. The balls stop coming out of the ground, keeping so many hard, flat Djokovics under their opponents’ knees and out of their strike zones. What looks like a simple backhand is anything but, especially when the player who hits the original blow has never lost the ultimate match here, and too often the opponent’s meter ends up wide, long, or in the middle. of the net.

Medvedev made 67 mistakes, 30 of which were unforced, although against Djokovic the difference between a forced and an unforced error was negligible. Djokovic only served three aces, but he won 73% of the points on his first serve and 58% on his second serve, numbers that usually translate into a dominant night.

Djokovic won seven of 11 break points and 16 of 18 points when he came to the net. He outwitted a player considered to be one of the smartest and most creative in the game by leaving Medvedev to guess and setting the types of traps Medvedev was known to set his opponents, hitting three shots to place the winner in fourth.

Neither Djokovic, Federer nor Nadal were beaten in the final against a player currently under 30.

Dominic Thiem of Austria came close, outdoing Djokovic for long stretches in last year’s Australian Open final before Djokovic won in five sets. This game appeared to hint at a narrowing gap between veterans and young players trying to pinch their heels.

But as Djokovic once again lifted the trophy in Melbourne, he made it clear he had no intention of relinquishing ownership of the crown he claims to be his and the court he calls his second. court anytime soon.

Djokovic said it was only a matter of time before Medvedev and his peers started winning the Grand Slam, but at the moment he is in a race against history and his two biggest rivals. It motivates him, and there is no question of slowing down.

I don’t feel like I’m older or tired or anything like that, he says.

He doesn’t look at him either.

Ahead of Sunday’s game, Lleyton Hewitt, a former world No.1 and two-time Grand Slam champion in the 2000s, said Medvedev was going to have to create a moment to make himself believe he could beat Djokovic that night, on this short, like when Hewitt won the first set tiebreaker against Pete Sampras in his first triumph in a Grand Slam final.

The first test came early for Medvedev, after Djokovic broke it in his first service game and climbed to a 3-0 lead. But a match later, Medvedev outscored Djokovic in a 28-stroke rally that saw both players slide from sideline to sideline to get his first chance to break Djokovics’ serve. A few minutes later it was 3-3. Game on.

Five games later, the set seemed to be heading for a tiebreaker, but the moment of truth for Medvedev came sooner. Serving at 5-6 and losing a point, he sent a wide forehand with Djokovic pushing into the net, and took a bad break as what could have been the winning shot at the next point ticked off the top of the net. and gave Djokovic a keeper for an easy passing shot.

Just like that, triple set point. Big serves saved the first two, but Medvedev then sent a forehand into the net. The great hill that no one in the Medvedev generation was able to reach suddenly seemed much higher.

After dominating in this first set, Djokovic went from a regular race to a sprint. He broke Medvedev three times in the second set and made him break a racket, smashing the ground with his replacement and shrugging his shoulders to his coach, as if to say there was nothing he could do.

Even though I would have done better, that doesn’t mean the score would be any different, he said.

On match point, Djokovic rose for a lob, stretched and beat Medvedev a final winner. He collapsed in celebration on the court then stood up quickly, pumping his arms towards his dressing room and the crowd. In March, he will have spent more weeks in the No. 1 spot than any other man. The reign continues, for Djokovic and for the Big Three.

Roger and Rafa inspire me, Djokovic said as he sat next to the winners’ trophy. This is something I have already said. I will repeat it. I think as long as they go, I’ll go.

And then it just might go even more.