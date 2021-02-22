Rosala’s ‘SNL’ performance look included a custom Kes slip dress





Welcome to NYLON Fit Picks, a weekly roundup of our favorite celebrity outfits. Bad bunny made his SNL debut this weekend, but it was his duet with Rosala that ended up stealing the show. The duo played a, uh, rather intimate version of “La Noche de Anoche,” with Rosala wearing a pale pink Kes dress over a mesh top with Haiki platform boots and black Wolford stockings. Rosala SNL the look was the nighttime equivalent of the pale yellow, tulle heavy Ottolinger dress she wore for the music video of the song, paired with black Wolford tights and Versace platform boots. She wasn’t the only one who looked hot last week. From Lizzo and SZA coordinating in matching fuzzy red looks for Valentine’s Day to Kim Kardashians, a crop top and low-rise cargo pants (and Yeezy boots), the celebs haven’t come to play. Below is Bad Bunny’s performance with Rosala on SNL and more of the week’s must-have looks, including Millie Bobby Brown’s Louis Vuitton birthday accessory, Bella Hadid sled in Supreme, Christina Aguileras handbag, and more. Bella hadid Bella Hadid enjoyed extreme sledding with her family, dressed in baggy black jeans and a baby blue Supreme jersey. Millie Bobby Brown Millie Bobby Brown turned 17 in a tie-dye tracksuit, showing off her new Louis Vuitton bag. Hailey Bieber Gotham / GC Images / Getty Images Hailey Bieber looked particularly cozy in the Bottega Veneta plush coat while walking around New York City. Rosala Rosala joined Bad Bunny on SNL wears pink Kes dress with black Wolford stockings. Yara shahidi Yara Shahidi wore a strapless snake print Versace dress on the gram. Kim kardashian Kim Kardashian wore a white Jacquemus crop top, khaki cargo pants and a pair of Yeezy heels. Rebecca Black Rebecca Black made her debut with her new bright red hair color in a yellow ribbed crop top and plaid pants. Chle Bailey Chle Bailey wore a turquoise Area dress with rhinestone straps, matching her diamond-rimmed sunglasses. Charli D’Amelio Charli D’Amelio wore a pair of platform chucks with her black and white corset dress. Halsey A pregnant Halsey introspected her changing body on Instagram, sharing her thoughts in a close-up selfie of her wearing a bucket hat and pastel pearl necklace. Christina aguilera Christina Aguilera dusted off an old Louis Vuitton favorite: the Rubik’s cube pouch from the brand’s spring 2004 collection. Dove Cameron Dove Cameron matched her hot pink hair in an Atelier Biser bustier and a gold Valentino belt. Addison rae BG015 / Bauer-Griffin / GC Images / Getty Images Addison Rae in a mask in Los Angeles, wearing a brown tank top, camouflage cargo pants and an iconic baseball cap. Gigi hadid Gigi Hadid starred in her own video game, wearing cat ear headphones and a bright red lip for the occasion. Jordyn woods Jordyn Woods bundled up for the cold in a pair of Prada boots and a patchwork puffer jacket from BAPY. Lizzo and SZA Lizzo and SZA celebrated Valentine’s Day together in custom looks coordinated by Lizzo stylist Marko Monroe.







