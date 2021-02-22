Fashion
We transformed the style of four guys to show off their new bodies
THE SLIM DOWN
EVERY MORNING at 5:00 p.m., before checking his emails, property manager Oscar Bonano, 32, walks 23 flights of stairs inside his building. Then, after taking a short break, he turns around and starts again. For an entire year he engaged in this ritual, going up and down the stairs as often as ten times a day. This simple act resulted in a massive weight loss of 55 pounds. He is now looking forward to entering his first physics competition. “Before, I felt like I was hanging out [myself] around, ”he said. “I feel so much lighter and stronger now.”
Upgrading style:
BONANO SAYS it tends to be a suit and tie type, but it also wants to show off her hard-fought weight loss. This contrasting polo shirt by Eleventy creates the bridge. Made from super soft and comfortable cotton, the shirt pairs well with a suit or can stand on its own. Plus, it’s fitted across the chest, sides, and arms for maximum gun reveal.
THE BALANCING ACT
EIGHT YEARS Jake Odmark, 35 years ago, was diagnosed with Crohn’s disease, which his doctors treated with high doses of steroids and anti-inflammatory drugs. He made it his mission not only to beat the disease, but also to build muscle and prevent unintentional weight loss. He was in the best shape of his life, but then 2020 happened. Without weight or access to a gym, he lost about ten pounds of muscle, he says, so he adjusted his perspective to find a new balance in his life. “My goal now is just to stay healthy, stay away from COVID, and keep walking on water long enough to stay within range of my original fitness goals,” he explains. -he. “I think once that is sure I’ll be back on the horse and everything will be fine.”
Upgrading style:
ODMARK EAST a Broadway actor, so for him comfort is crucial, whether he’s heading to an audition or (when performances resume) to the theater for his second show of the day. The good thing about a track jacket, like Todd Snyder + Champion’s, is that it doesn’t tighten your body. too much up close, great for those of us in our 40s. Mr Porter’s soft merino wool sweater is also perfect for layering over a collared shirt or even a t-shirt. It is also lightweight and machine washable.
THE BULK UP
WHEN THE The pandemic hit New York with full force last spring, Rolando Garcia III, 47, was fired for two months from his job. Using a set of kettlebells, he turned to home workouts to keep busy, training three times a day, seven days a week. He gained 34 pounds in 12 weeks. “I feel like a wrecking ball,” he says. “I’m ready for everything.”
Upgrading style:
THE CRITIC The step to a muscular frame is to find clothes that stretch. This Banana Republic zipper (and chambray shirt underneath) offers room to breathe and looks snug. The sweater is made from recycled wool and features a waffle knit for added comfort. “The fabrics are classic,” Garcia says. “I could even lift weights in them too.”
THE HEALTH KICK
LAST JANUARY, Guyviaud Joseph learned that his mother had a potentially fatal ulcer. “She told us, ‘Look, I’m proud of you, I want you to keep going, don’t give up,’ he said. “And that pushed and motivated me to be successful, happy and [more] good physical shape. “Former junk food eater now in his thirties, he adopted a plant-based diet, learned to swim and began to jog. He lost over 25 pounds in the process.” I wanted to just get to a place where I could do a brisk jog and not sweat that badly, “he says.” My goal for 2021 is to do a backflip. “
Upgrading style:
AS A PRODUCER and actor, Joseph prioritizes versatile clothes that can follow his lifestyle. The beauty of this wool and nylon blend Bonobos coat, lined at the sleeves and top of the neck, is that you can layer it with just about anything in your wardrobe. “My fashion sense sucks,” he says. “But now, if I need a quick run to the store or somewhere else, it all works together. I love it.”
