Burberry’s Riccardo Tisci taps into the fluid generation | Fashion





There were elegant pleated silk skirts and several of the models were women, but Burberrys latest runway show filmed in the empty and closed London flagship store and broadcast live as part of a London Fashion Week only digital was an all-male collection. During a Zoom call after the show, designer Riccardo Tisci ignored any apparent contradictions as representing an outdated way of thinking about clothing. Fluency is a very important word for the younger generation, he said. They are not afraid of it, because they are not afraid of their sexuality. Tisci also refuted the assumption that showing only men’s clothing during London Fashion Week should be seen as pushing Burberry away from femininity. The appeal of femininity, he says, is no longer limited to women’s clothing. In fact, I want to make Burberry more sensual, softer. I think I can do it in a very powerful way by doing it in menswear. A charitable partnership with footballer Marcus Rashford, who starred in a recent Burberry campaign, boosted the visibility of menswear at Burberry, where it now accounts for half of all sales. The Burberrys show looked in the open. Photograph: courtesy of Burberry / REX / Shutterstock Camaraderie, freedom and the great outdoors are ambitious 2021 must-haves, according to Burberry. The models wore camping backpacks, with blankets rolled up. Some had umbrellas slit behind the straps. Tisci said he wanted to evoke the vibe of outdoor progressive carpentry groups which gained popularity in Britain in the 1920s among young people, exploring alternative lifestyles centered on first environmental principles. It’s a part of British history that seems relevant now, he said, because in a way we’ve been through a war too. After going through so much negativity, you have to be outside, with the sun and the sky. Tisci learned the English way of dressing at his home in London during the lockdown, he said. I was still in a black T-shirt, jeans, white sneakers. But I’ve always loved the quirky English way of dressing, and now I’m wearing Birkenstocks and sweatpants and cashmere overcoats. There is so much character in the way the British dress on the streets. Missing the passion of a live fashion week, he hopes the shows will return next season. We just have to wait and see what is allowed. But I dream of doing a parade in Trafalgar Square or Buckingham Palace, he joked. London Fashion Week takes place in an increasingly turbulent political atmosphere. Frustration is growing within the industry over the lack of government support for companies negotiating the costs, difficulties and delays caused by Brexit. Tamara Cincik, founder of think tank Fashion Roundtable, described the double whammy of the pandemic and Brexit as a perfect storm for UK fashion. The UK Fashion and Textiles Association estimates that around three quarters of UK clothing and textiles exports, worth $ 9.6 billion in trade, go to the EU. Designers such as Katherine Hamnett and Alice Temperley have reacted with exasperation to Culture Secretary Oliver Dowdens’ suggestion that designers use their star power to tackle the problems caused by Brexit. Hamnett predicted that if there is no radical overhaul, British brands will die. Samantha Cameron, wife of former Prime Minister David Cameron and owner of independent British fashion label Cefinn, recently described post-Brexit business conditions as tough and difficult.

