Meghan Markle wears Oscar de la Renta dress for Spotify Stream On Video Appearance





Prince Harry and Meghan Markle made a virtual appearance on Monday, appearing briefly in a virtual event for Spotify – the audio company they have partnered with to create podcasts under the Archewell Audio banner. For the occasion, the Duchess of Sussex chose to wear an elegant drop-waist dress from Oscar de la Renta, spotted by eagle-eyed fans on the What Meghan Wore blog. Although Meghan recently announced that she is pregnant with the couple’s second child, she has never been one for tailored maternity wear, opting instead for more spacious silhouettes from the designers’ regular ready-to-wear lines. . In the video (above), the Duke and Duchess talk about their mission-focused podcasts, the first of which – titled simply ‘Archewell Audio’ – kicked off its first episode in December. “We use podcasting to spark powerful conversations,” Meghan begins, adding, “We created Archewell Audio so that we can raise voices that may not be heard and hear people’s stories. Citrus Primavera Peplum Hem Dress Oscar de la Renta

$ 3,490.00 Harry notes: "And the biggest part of this is trying to create this community, where you can share, will encourage everyone to then share their own vulnerabilities in this safe space." This is very much in line with how the couple talked about their foray into podcasting when they first announced their partnership with Spotify in December. "What we love about podcasting is that it reminds us all to take a moment and really listen, to connect with each other without distraction," the Duke and Duchess said in a joint press release. "With the challenges of 2020, there has never been a more important time to do this, because when we get along and hear each other's stories, we remember how interconnected we are all."







