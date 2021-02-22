Celebrity-approved ways to style your little black dress





For an instant mood boost, slip into something a little more glamorous

While you are very likely familiar with the little black dress (LBD) it probably doesn’t look like this these days. Like most countries around the world, you’ve probably traded your Insta-worthy statement dresses and lewks for tracksuits and pajamas. Look: this is what it is. BUT, don’t be afraid for your once adventurous personality, as there are still tons of ways to inject pleasure into your daily fits. Here are some celebrity-inspired home lewks you can recreate for remote parties, Zoom birthdays, or random weekday photo ops. Go ahead and dust off your favorite LBD, or take the opportunity to find a new one…. The most valuable layer If there’s anything we’ve learned over the past year, it’s that the right layers can make any fit look new. (Hands up if you were also a chronic dress rep on Zoom this year!) Singer Jhene Aiko proves our point with the look above, pairing a leopard print blouse with this * sizzling * babydoll dress. Spice up a sleeveless LBD by layering it with a top or blouse of your choice for style AND warmth. This coat is the goat Another one that’s perfect for cooler temperatures (and cuddle season), plush coats truly are the greatest fashion invention of all time, and Ashley Graham reminded us of that. Paired here with a black bandage mini dress, you can practically feel how comfortable it must be! Whether you’re traveling for a remote visit with someone in your bubble or want to be super comfy from the couch, this look is the one for you. Swap the Ashleys Kitten Heels for plush slippers and you have a winner. Read this next:We’re improving our home life in 2021 with these 8 things Accessorize, baby! There is nothing quite like a bold and bright headband with a simple black dress. Exhibit A: Bridgertons Nicola Coughlan is still brilliant. Square shift dresses are especially great for wearing around the house as they are obviously comfortable and can easily be dressed up or down. This winter, do like Lady Featherington and enhance your coolest black dresses with trendy hair accessories and shimmering makeup. Is knitting Don’t start giving up your favorite knits for your LBDs, now! While you might want to dress to feel good in a form-fitting LBD this winter, comfort will almost always end up being the motive. Especially when you are at home. Listen, no shame in throwing a cute knit cardigan over your fit like Dua Lipa does above! It even looks chic with the right style. Pro tip: Keep a nice knit on hand at all times, no matter what you’re wearing. Read this next:It’s probably time for a neck care routine All about boots Talk about turning up the heat with a dress shirt and boots combo! Kourtney Kardashian definitely serves up a business deal at the top (for work calls) and a party downstairs (for Zoom drinks after work, ofc) with this fiery set. And the best part of it? It’s super easy to recreate. Just pair a straight dress or shirt with high boots of your choice. Or better yet, go for tall socks as these days were equally throaty and comfy.







