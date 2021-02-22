Fashion Police Judge You on Zoom

For many people, one of the few benefits of sheltering in place since the pandemic that hit a year ago is not worrying about what to wear each morning. On Zoom, no one can see your shoes or sweatpants. But they can see your torso, as well as your office, living room, or kitchen. We thought we had broken away from professional dress codes, but it didn’t take long for the tyranny of judgment to assert itself.

Indeed, now we need to do ourselves and our homes presentable while dealing with the new demands of children learning at a distance from home. Some people have opted for a designated “Zoom shirt” Reserve specifically for video appearances while others took to a midlife-friendly athleisure designed to communicate a down-to-earth nonchalance. We feature managed shelves suitable for webcams, moaning with heavy books and strategically placed books that heralded our trend, creativity, values ​​or political interests. It is story that Room Rater, which started out as a light assessment of webcam lighting and composition, has grown into a sort of status contest that rewards the most prestigious furniture, artwork, wine bottles and more. attributes of taste and privilege. Fashion consciousness, forced to shelter in place, turned to shelter.

The urge to judge people by appearances – and to try to regulate them – comes back throughout history. Dress codes have been a part of life for centuries, as I discovered while researching my book “Dress codes: how the laws of fashion made history. “

Towards the end of the Middle Ages, a booming economy and new developments in tailoring helped usher in very expressive new fashions. It didn’t take long for all who could afford it – and a few who couldn’t – to use fashion to express themselves and assert or transcend the social order. Governments from Tudor England to the city-states of the Italian peninsula responded with lavish laws to ensure that only elites could wear luxurious clothing: these dress codes made a well-established hierarchy tangible and visible.

The Elizabethan London authorities deemed the showy outfit of an unfortunate commoner “contrary to good order” and ordered the linings of his pants to be ripped off before he was taken to the city streets as an example of warning for all to see. In Siena, Italy, religious officials insisted that jewelry, makeup and other “vanities” were a “bitch’s sign” and threatened that women who wear them should expect them. men demand sex just as a thirsty traveler “would demand wine from a taverner”. “

Centuries later, similar laws reinforced racial and gender inequality in America: the Negro Law of 1740 in South Carolina prohibited slaves from dressing “above their condition,” among many others. restrictions. In the 1920s, workplace dress codes prohibited cropped hair and fitted flapper skirts, and until the mid-20th century, women wearing trousers could be arrested for public indecency. In the 1940s, flamboyant zoot costumes inspired riots in Los Angeles; in response, California lawmakers attempted to ban them.

We would like to think that we are more casual when it comes to clothing today. But just before the pandemic, many schools had dress codes that banned yoga pants or clothes that expose the knees and even the shoulder blades. And some of the punishments for these fashion crimes could have come directly from the Elizabethans: a school strength students who broke the dress code by wearing an oversized neon yellow t-shirt emblazoned with the words “DRESS CODE VIOLATOR” for the day.

Even those who say they don’t care about clothing still use implicit dress codes to judge, criticize, and rank others. For example, in the 1970s and 1980s, Silicon Valley tech companies rebelled against the suit and tie, but now they’ve replaced them with more insidious and unspoken rules: for example, tech entrepreneur Peter Thiel. advises venture capitalists to “never invest in a tech CEO who wears a suit,” and former Yahoo CEO Marissa Mayer was trashed on social media to wear a designer dress. Rejecting fashion has become a fashion statement in its own right. And of course, women have always been faced with more demanding dress codes than men: supposed to show feminine decorativeness but condemned for seduction, vanity and shamelessness.

We cannot escape dress codes because clothes don’t just cover our bodies; it also allows us to invent and reinvent ourselves, both reflecting and shaping our beliefs, convictions and sense of self. We can, however, try to make the inevitable rules and judgments more charitable, fair and inclusive. For example, the US Congress finally dropped a rule in 2019 forbidding headgear on the floor of the legislative chamber, a victory for equality of religion; professional women around the world have resisted and overturned workplace rules that demand high heels; and African Americans have sponsored legislation to eliminate dress codes that prohibit black hairstyles like braids and locs. Reforms like these will not free us from the power of dress codes. But they can help transform the tyranny of fashion into a democracy of style.