Fashion Foundation sells discount designer clothes to buy school supplies for children in need





MELVILLE, New York – Since the age of 16, Amanda Munz has immersed herself in the world of fashion with her education and prestigious internships. However, when the time came for her to graduate, she had a revelation during one of her internships that she wanted to start a non-profit organization in the fashion industry. With her experience, she began to notice that there was a lot of waste with designers over-producing products that weren’t used. Munz wanted to create a sustainable use for the designer clothes and sell these products at a discounted price to anyone buy. “We overproduce in fashion, there is always extra merchandise no matter what business you go to,” Munz said. “Samples are lying around their showrooms that no one knows what to do with.” She turned her dream into reality when she obtained her Masters in Public Administration from Baruch College, where she learned the basics of starting a non-profit organization. In 2014, she created The Fashion Foundation. She started collecting clothes from friends and family for her online store. Related: Roslyn Teenager Caroline Faber Creates Crafts Program For Kids At Homeless Shelters Her first big collaboration was with a designer she found through a networking event, a handbag donation. From there it continued to develop and now Munz has 40 designers participating today. Munz knew that with the money raised from her sales she wanted to give back, so she did some research and found that New York City kids needed school supplies. Related: Former Inmate Changes Lives With Launch Of Luxury Footwear Brand “It’s so basic, but a lot of schools don’t have it,” Munz said. “That’s when I think I realized that schools are going to need very simple things, and we may be able to give them these simple things. Munz is excited to continue her efforts by collaborating with different designers for a great cause that can help students source school supplies while also asking shoppers to purchase an item of clothing they might not have been able to afford. . ———- Contact community reporter Alex Ciccarone

