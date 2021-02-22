Berkley bridal shop showcases frozen bridal gowns

The frozen wedding dresses were able to stand on their own after employees poured buckets of water for them outside while they were dressed on mannequins. The employees then removed the mannequin parts from the inside of the dresses.

Michelle McFarland and Shawn Vilk pose for a photo of one of The Wedding Shoppes frozen bridal gowns outside the business on Coolidge Highway in Berkley. Photo by Deb Jacques

A look inside one of the frozen dresses shows that it has accumulated snow since its first exposure outside. Photo by Deb Jacques

BERKLEY – A wedding dress store in downtown Berkley has received a lot of attention recently for a very cool reason.

Amid the cold weather and freezing temperatures, several wedding dresses are frozen on the sidewalk outside The Wedding Shoppe, 2186 Coolidge Highway, south of Catalpa Drive.

This special artistic showcase of wedding dresses was born from an idea started by the boutique’s bridal stylist, Shawn Vilk. She said she saw a photo on Facebook of homes in Minnesota that had pairs of frozen jeans on the front, which inspired her to go to her boss, Michelle McFarland, to do the same but with their dresses on. of bride.

Although this was originally presented as a joke, McFarland was excited to go ahead with the idea.

“I really thought she was going (laughs)… but she was like, ‘Oh my god, we absolutely have to do this,’” Vilk said.

The staff at Wedding Shoppe began to think about how they were going to pull off the feat. After several workshops, they decided to freeze the dresses on mannequins and then remove the models once the dresses were frozen.

Vilk said it also took them a few hours to figure out which dresses they were going to wear and how they were going to portray them when standing up.

“We were starting from scratch because we know the materials, how they work under normal conditions, but (now) we’ve frozen them,” she says. “It was really fun. It was a really fun process. I kind of went back and forth for a little while on how we were going to do it.

To freeze the dresses, they continued to pour buckets of water over the dresses while they were outside to let the fabric freeze. McFarland said the weather outside needs to be below 30 degrees for them to stay frozen. Every time the temperature starts to rise above, the dresses go down.

On the condition of the dresses, McFarland, laughing, said they were now ruined.

“We knew it was going to be the case and we were okay with it,” she said. “We have a lot of dresses that have lost their usefulness. One of them was just an older style that was too damaged because it had been tried on so many times that we had stored it, and the others that we thought were fine and we could sacrifice them.

Vilk said the whole process was worth it, as the attention they received after putting on the dresses caused people to call the store to see if they were still outside.

“It was a challenge and we were delighted with the attention,” she said. “It was just a celebration of winter, just having fun with it and having fun with dresses.”

While it’s now unclear whether the new attention will help increase The Wedding Shoppe’s business, McFarland said it’s possible those who have passed by will remember it and, when they get engaged, return for. buy a dress.

“We just thought it was a great idea, to give the people behind the wheel something really fun to see,” she says. “Right now, everyone still needs a little more encouragement. So we figured it would just be a fun thing for the community to see. “