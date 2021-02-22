



Catawba enters Nike / US Lacrosse D-II Men’s Top 20 after shaken victory Mon 22 February 2021 | Matt Hamilton | Middle School PHOTO THANKS TO ATHLETICS CATAWBA Although roughly half of the teams in the Division II standings have yet to take over, the NE10 have only recently declared their intention to play a season, and the Sunshine State Conference has been silent since December. , there was still some movement from the pre-season standings. Catawba was the most upset of the 2021 young season, quickly taking the lead and then holding back-No. 4 Belmont Abbey February 12. Even after a loss to Mount Olive, Catawba entered the Nike / US Lacrosse Top 20. That same Mount Olive team followed their win over Catawba by holding Queens (NC) to just four goals in a win. There is still a lot to be seen when it comes to the Division II schedule, but the season has started and the competition could be as tight as it has been for years. Nike / US Lacrosse

Top 20 for men Division II February 22, 2021 W / L Previous following 1 Tampa 0-0 1 To be determined 2 The Moyne 0-0 2 To be determined 3 Mercyhurst 0-0 3 To be determined 4 Lenoir-Rhyne 2-0 6 02/27 at Coker 5 Seton hill 0-0 5 02/27 at Chestnut Hill 6 Adelphi 0-0 7 To be determined 7 Pity 0-0 8 To be determined 8 Limestone 2-0 9 02/27 against Wingate 9 Mount Olive 3-0 ten 02/23 at Newberry ten Indianapolis 1-0 11 02/28 against Davenport 11 Lindenwood 2-0 13 2/24 in Maryville 12 Wingate 2-0 14 2/27 at No.8 Limestone 13 Rockhurst 2-0 15 02/27 at Lewis 14 Catawba 1-1 NO 02/27 at North Greenville 15 Belmont Abbey 0-2 4 02/27 against Montevallo 16 Queens (NC) 0-1 12 02/27 at Newberry 17 Saint Anselm 0-0 16 To be determined 18 South Florida 0-0 17 3/20 at Florida Tech 19 Pace 0-0 18 To be determined 20 Colorado Mesa 0-0 19 2/27 vs. BYU (MCLA) Also considered: Florida Tech, Lake Erie, Lynn, Rollins, Saint Leo Nike / US Lacrosse Ranking |

Division III Men | Division III Women HOT Mount Olive (+1) The Trojans went off to a 3-0 start with victories over Queens (NC) and now-No. 14 Catawba by an average of seven goals per game. The closest match so far this season? A season-opening 10-8 win over Coker on February 10. Aidan Lalonde and Lucas Sheinboth have scored five goals and two assists this season. DO NOT Belmont Abbey (-11) It was a rough start for Belmont Abbey, who dropped back-to-back games against Catawba (13-9) and Lenoir-Rhyne (14-11). The 10 goals per game so far this season are down from 13.9 in the seven games played in the 2020 season. IN Catawba (n ° 14) The first time Catawba entered the rankings in quite some time, and he did so convincingly. Matt Mitchell (three goals, one assist) and Trevor Bellotte (two goals, two assists) fueled the 13-9 victory over Belmont Abbey. The loss to Mount Olive was far from impressive, but the Trojans got off to a good start. OUTSIDE Lynn (was # 20) A few weeks before Lynn’s season, he falls from the standings in favor of a team (Catawba) which has already won a big victory this season.

