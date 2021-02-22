How K-Pop Dominated Luxury Fashion

There is no world like the world of K-Pop.

Booming songs and punchy choreography are the composition of the genre’s distinction and its worldwide success. But aside from the aural jokes and eye-catching visuals, there is a superficial component within which impeccable style lies. Come in, fashion.

For decades and across all genres, fashion has played a big role in conveying the aesthetics of music, from performances to music videos to album covers. Yet K-Pop’s heavy reliance on conceptual style and its unique approach to clothing, alongside its global presence, has created a luxury fashion movement that everyone from designers to fans is taking note of.

Originating in South Korea in the early 1990s, K-Pop (abbreviated “Korean pop”) was the product of liberation from a period of restrictive censorship. The beginnings of Seo Taiji and Boys pioneered modern K-Pop, mixing South Korean culture with Western instruments and simple choreography. Sartoriously, however, they simply echoed the everyday ’90s outfit, often wearing hats, jumpsuits, flannel, and sports memorabilia. Resembling old-school hip-hop culture in the United States, it may also reflect the strong global influence.

Seo Taiji and the boys Pinterest

However, fashion did not take a revolutionary turn until the end of the decade due to the new term “idol” (which is still used today). Entertainment agencies clung to the sonic momentum of K-Pop, but turned its performers into multi-faceted celebrities or idols who not only delivered musically, but also visually told the new sound. If fashion wasn’t a big part of K-Pop’s DNA, it certainly was now.

The clothes were powerful, allowing them to set idols apart from their competition, especially with regard to aesthetic precision, and allowing them to continually deploy new looks and reinvent themselves. (The genre is not prone to monotonous boredom.) As much as this K-Pop was commercialized, fashion was now a tool of expression, an accessory if you will, that summed up music perfectly.

The late 90s and early 2000s saw a plethora of looks that represented an era of experimentation and escape. Some have dabbled in sportswear and streetwear, tapered puffer jackets, anoraks, and even glasses with primary color blocks and loose silhouettes. Abundant appearance of leather, long, high-necked coats and narrow lenses transformed into a cyborg meet matrix meet goth concept as futuristic visions are brought to life through metallic and galactic engineering.

HOT sports a darker concept, mixing punk and sportswear with their look. Pinterest

Notorious Y2K items, such as gum-cropped graphic tees, cargoes, and hair ties, either followed the trends of the era or were mixed into funky ensembles. College concepts were instituted with school uniforms and over-the-shoulder JanSports designed for fashion, not grades. Oddly enough, some have performed with costumes like HOT who paired Mario Bros. with the circus for their music video. “Candy”. Joining them, bands like Shinhwa and Baby Vox have adapted fragments of each concept, reinventing their sartorial bones, while others like Fin.KL have kept a distinctive style.

The image of Fin.KL was often innocent. This proven Y2K wardrobe serves our teenage nostalgia. Pinterest

In the late 2000s and 2010s, K-Pop was a rapidly growing industry. As he gained popularity in the East, he also rode the Hallyu wave – a diaspora of South Korean culture across borders that began in the 1980s – in the West. The rise of digital sharing quickly became the roots of K-Pop’s burgeoning success abroad.

The same talent for concocting exuberant and full of life outfits – or in this case of musical resonance – outfits bled in a second generation of artists. But it was now on display on a larger scale, reaching international luxury houses and underground brands that were keen to graze this hitherto unknown fashion territory.

The fiery and renegade concepts of 2NE1, which captured the essence of independence and rebellion, caught the attention of Balmain, Givenchy and Moschino. In 2011, through his work with Adidas, Jeremy Scott transformed a pair into a 2NE1 pattern – wild, electric colors intertwined with golden wings (literally) woven into the ties – for the group’s performances. Scott’s colorful designs were also imagined by Girls’ Generation who showcased their Adidas collection in their “I have a boy” Musical clip. Meanwhile, Super Junior, a group that has retained their popularity to this day, donned Stella McCartney’s Beatles-inspired collection “All Together Now” in their 2019 music video. “SUPER Clap”.

The 2NE1 members pose with their collaboration Jeremy Scott Adidas. Han Myung-GuGetty Images

Fast forward to today and K-Pop is more entrenched in pop culture than ever. The artists of the third generation, and even those of their younger siblings, light up in the clothing spotlight. On the one hand, they ushered in new trends like the modernized Hanbok, harnesses and shortened cardigans in men’s fashion. But in luxury fashion books, they started a new chapter.

BTS’s meteoric success in the world of music coincides with their portfolio of styles. The solo performances of their single “Mic Drop” were dressed in a multitude of designer wardrobes, from Kim Jones’ military ensemble for their 2019 world tour to the colorful and graphic looks designed by Virgil Abloh worn during their Saturday Night Live performance.

Idols are no strangers to fashion campaigns, either. The members of Blackpink, crowned the “the greatest pop group in the world”, have worked individually with Céline, Saint Laurent, Dior and Chanel. Under SM Entertainment, members of Red Velvet, Exo and SuperM have worked with Prada, Alexander McQueen, Gucci, Michael Kors, Burberry, among others, through campaigns, ambassadorial work and social shares. The list goes on.

Lisa from Blackpink poses as Celine’s ambassador. @ lalalalisa_m / Instagram

Being on stage wearing the finest in fashion has also turned a few idols into high-end creative directors. Jackson Wang of Got7 launched his own streetwear brand Team Wang Design last year. Since its inception, it has produced two collections specializing in industrial and constructed minimalism and hardware (although its latest focuses on velvet) and a capsule collection mixing Monet’s works with clothing. Jennie of Blackpink took her hand in eyewear in 2020 when she collaborated with a South Korean sunglasses brand Sweet monster in a repertoire of chic and nostalgic pieces.

Much of this not only affirmed K-Pop as a fashion powerhouse, but also introduced luxury brands to a whole new market: K-Pop fans. Everything the designer is alluring, but when worn by sought-after idols who seem to effortlessly pull them off, he suddenly becomes a connecting merchandise. On social media, Pinterest-style images pinpoint the exact items worn by idols, whether on stage or at the airport, creating a channel for fans to find and purchase these items.

This was the case for BTS, when looking for a specific Virgil tee and pink shirts rose after members Suga and RM were seen sporting them respectively, according to Lyst. The same goes for Fear of God, a label that is no stranger to the group; just by members who simply wear it, without deliberately promoting it, the FG signature logo has become a ligament of the group’s fashion identity.

So the next time you are surprised by the stunning K-Pop performances, consider the fashion trip as well. It can cause you to browse the web for luxury too.