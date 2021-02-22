Fashion
9 new bridal collections for modern brides looking for something a little different
It is well established that all you need is love, even or especially during a pandemic. So it’s no surprise that couples have started to fall in love, get engaged and organize weddings throughout the past year. The bride and groom have found safe and romantic ways to celebrate their nuptials, whether it’s a socially distant micro-wedding or a virtual party. When it comes to marriage, couples go against the norm in favor of what works best for them, and so do bridal fashions. In more recent conservative celebrations, we’ve seen less frilly fairytale ball gowns and more looks that evoke effortless elegance. Comfort and convenience seem to be more of a priority than ever.
In tandem, fashion designers meet the moment. Bridal and fashion brands help modern brides dress in simple dresses and comfortable shoes that always look magical. In fact, several recent bridal collections have captured our look and the essence of what it means to be a bride in 2021.
Erdem recently launched what he calls his first white collection, which eliminates the back-and-forth process of custom-made dresses while still retaining a sense of formality that’s pretty special for the big day. I thought, how modern would it be to have a wedding dress made from cotton, but embroidered in Italy with little guipure trims inserted? founder Erdem Moralioglu explained to Vogue. It’s not the only brand to take a laid-back and cool approach to wedding attire. Sleeper, the brand behind these Instagram-famous feather pajamas, recently released a collection that is sweet for the housewife or simple and elegant, filled with dresses adorned with lace and ruffles and silky ensembles. Sleeper accessories are also noteworthy, from elbow-length gloves to ballet flats crafted from a nubby silk fabric. Speaking of beautiful and comfortable shoes: the Neouss bridal collection includes architectural sandals crafted in walkable heel heights, a detail warmly welcomed by brides.
Just as important are delicate touches. New releases from high jewelry labels have also received modern updates. In a new bridal collaboration between Amanda Hearst Rnning and Vrai, sustainably created diamonds are grouped together with mismatched shapes. It is a collection as modern as it is timeless.
Here, a few beautifully designed bridal collections to help you prepare for a charming (and comfortable!) Wedding.
Neous
For brides who don’t want to compromise on comfort, opt for Neous for delicate satin shoes that are easy to style.
Virtue
The easygoing, all-white Erdems collection was specially designed for modern brides. In this collection of the moment, you will find gossamer cotton dresses and embroidered capes that look amazingly beautiful without any worries.
Amanda Hearst Rnning x True
Exquisite diamond shapes collide with each other in this bridal-jewelry collaboration for a futuristic and enduring interpretation of classic jewelry.
Sleeper
Sleeper has mastered the art of casual elegance with its romantic bridal collection. Best of all, now you can complete your look from head to toe with a new collection of dreamy dance shoes.
Reformation
The dresses from the new Reformations bridal collection can and should! Be worn long after your wedding day.
Jenny Packham x Helzberg
Jenny Packham fans will be delighted with her collaboration with Helzberg. The collection offers pieces as perfect and whimsical as a Jenny Packham dress.
Rixo
Rixo proves little white dresses aren’t just for everyday use. A collection of ivory patterns with sheer fabrics and feather embellishments for clothes that can be worn on the very big day.
Molly goddard
Molly Goddards’ bridal collaboration is the epitome of modern drama, with playful, gathered fabrics and easy, crisp cotton designs. Each dress is made to order; find more details on Molly Goddards website directly.
Sarah flint
Sarah Flint designed a white, satin, low-heeled shoe herself for her own pandemic wedding, and it’s now available to buyers for a limited time.
