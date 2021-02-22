Men’s soccer visits UMBC on Tuesday





After taking their season opener in an exciting way over the weekend, GW’s men’s soccer is expected to improve to 2-0 on Tuesday when he visits UMBC for a 4 p.m. start. The Colonials and Retrievers saw their game scheduled for Feb. 13 wiped out due to weather conditions before rescheduling that midweek meeting in Baltimore, which is scheduled to air via the America East digital network. Last time outGW defeated Mount St. Mary’s, 1-0, in their opener on Saturday Oscar Haynes Brown’s goldengoal in the 102nd minute. The Buff and Bleu faced the Mountaineers in double overtime before the first year Tim neumann found Haynes Brown behind defense to establish the winning score. ZERO IN: Justin grady made three stops to whitewash Mount St. Mary’s, including a stop just before Haynes Brown’s clutch strike. It was the fourth shutout in eight career starts for the second-year goaltender. He comes into play Tuesday with a GAA of 1.36 thanks to 29 saves against 12 goals against. INSTANT IMPACT:With his help, Neumann became the first first-year GW to score a point in the season opener since Yoni Berhanu contributed an assist against George Mason on August 29, 2008. The rookie from Daun, Germany scored 76 minutes in midfield. against the Mountaineers and was one of three newcomers to start the opener, joined by defenders Aaron Kronenberg and HrólfurSveinsson. SCOUTING THE RETRIEVERS:Selected seventh in the America East preseason poll, UMBC is making its debut in Tuesday’s contest season. The Retrievers went 6-9-1 in 2019, including a 4-1 win over GW at the Mount Vernon campus. Ryan Becher is back after equalizing for the team lead with 12 points in 2019 and winning America East All-Rookie honors, while Quantrell Jones (0.712% save) returns to the net for his junior season. This is the sixth consecutive season that these programs will meet in a non-conference game.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos