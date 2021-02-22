Harper’s Bazaar Megan Thee Stallion Cover Sparks Representation Debate | Fashion

A Harpers Bazaar cover starring Megan Thee Stallion has been criticized for portraying the rapper, amid continued debate over how black people are photographed in fashion.

The March issue of the venerable magazine has two covers. The first features Megan Thee Stallion in a black Saint Laurent bardot top. In the second, she wears a black cape from Chanel and earrings from Bulgari.

The images, which see the rapper adopting a minimalist and clean look, have aroused derision in some circles. Some social media users criticized the lighting, dark vibe, and overall aesthetics.

No, it’s not even the photographer who didn’t even know how to properly capture Megans skin in one of the photos, wrote an user.

Hope she learned a lot from this, another commented: If you can’t capture dark skinned women, just say so.

You clearly need a black creative director on set, wrote another.

However, in an Instagram post that was published later privatePhotographer Collier Schorr said Megan Thee Stallion, known for her glamorous look, worked with her on the photos.

A most remarkable experience taking pictures with Megan Thee Stallion, Schorr wrote, who discussed each photo and then edited with me a total collaboration as it should be to make new images of her together at this point in her life.

The rapper, who modeled for the Rihannas Savage X Fenty lingerie line and signed a deal with Revlon cosmetics, told the magazine in a interview his style was evolving.

I realize I don’t need to be glamorous every time you see me, she said, because I’m just more comfortable with myself and more comfortable with my skin.

The shoot was designed by Samira Nasr, the magazine’s first black editor-in-chief. Nonetheless, Harpers found himself at the center of the latest controversy around fashion magazines’ portrayals of famous black women.

Last month, Vogue US released a limited number of its February coverage of Kamala Harris after an online outcry in which a planned coverage showing the then-vice-president-elect was called disrespectful and the photos bleached out. lime.

In response, Editor-in-Chief Anna Wintour said: It was absolutely not our intention to diminish in any way the importance of [Harriss] incredible victory.

In August, Vanity Fair was praised for hiring Dario Calmese as the first black cover photographer in its 107-year history, to photograph actor Viola Davis. But the coverage was criticized online when Calmese revealed the pose was a tribute to The scourged black, an 1863 photograph of a freed slave showing scars from several lashes.

The US August issue of Vogues has also been criticized for the way cover star gymnast Simone Biles has been lit up and downcast.

Last June, when Nasrs’ appointment as editor-in-chief was announced, Hearst, owner of Harpers Bazaar, posted a video about her take on the magazine.

As the proud daughter of a Lebanese father and Trinidadian mother, my worldview is broad and is rooted in the belief that representation matters, she said, adding that her goal was to empower everyone. voices a platform for telling stories that would never have been told. .

The Guardian asked for comments from Megan Thee Stallion, Schorr, and Harpers Bazaar.