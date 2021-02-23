Visit No. 16/15 Virginia Tech Basketball Mens Jackets Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets





THE APARTMENTS Chasing their third straight and second straight road win, Georgia Tech plays the second of two straight road games on Tuesday with a 7 p.m. prediction against the 16/15 Virginia Tech at the Cassell Coliseum in Blacksburg, ON. Virginia. Georgia Tech Update – The Yellow Jackets, 5-5 since returning from their 17-day COVID hiatus, are alone in ninth place in the ACC rankings and have an NCAA NET ranking of 51st. Tech earned his first ACC road victory with an 87-60 victory Saturday in Miami and defeated Pittsburgh (71-65) at home six days earlier. Four of Techs’ five losses during that span have totaled 19 points. Virginia Tech Update – The Hokies’ last three games have been postponed under COVID-19 protocols. Previously, Virginia Tech had won three of four games, including a 66-51 home win over Virginia 8th on January 30. The Hokies haven’t lost at home in the ACC game, falling to Louisville, Syracuse and Pitt. Disseminate information – Live TV broadcast on ACC regional sports network (Fox Sports South in Georgia) and live broadcast on ESPN app. Radio coverage is provided by the Georgia Tech Sports Network through Learfield IMG College and flagship station WCNN-Radio (680 AM, 93.7 FM) in Atlanta. The Tech broadcast can be heard on SiriusXM Ch. 385 (Internet 975) and the TuneIn app. Head Coach Josh Pastner addresses the media Monday THE TIPOFF How much is a road win worth? – Georgia Tech’s first ACC road win of the season on Saturday in Miami saw the Yellow Jackets jump 11 places in the NCAAs NET rankings (from 62 to 51) and 15 places in the KenPom rankings. com (from 55 to 40). They’re the Techs ‘highest positions in both rankings during head coach Josh Pastners’ tenure. Technicians’ ACC schedule ranked second toughest – The Georgia Techs ACC schedule is ranked # 2 in strength according to KenPom.com (Clemson is # 1). Tech was No. 1 before his victory in Miami. The Yellow Jackets have played four games against the top two teams in the current standings, losing two games to Virginia by a total of 10 points and parting ways with Florida State. Nine games were played against teams before the Jackets. Tech has only played four games against lower-ranked ACC teams and defeated them all. The three deferrals Tech has yet to make up are all against teams in the bottom six. Big wins for jackets – Tech has beaten three of the AP’s top 25 teams this season – 20th Kentucky (December 6), 20th Clemson (January 20) and Florida State 16th (January 30). It’s good to win – With a 7-6 ACC record to follow last year 11-9, Georgia Tech has its most conference wins (18) in consecutive years since the Yellow Jackets defeated 8-8 in 1994-95 and 13-3 in 1995-96 (21 wins). If Tech finishes with an ACC winning record, it would be the first time in consecutive seasons that the Yellow Jackets have done so since 1989 and 1990 (both 8-6). Additionally, Tech has not posted ACC records of .500 or higher in consecutive seasons since 2004 (9-7) and 2005 (8-8). Big four – Georgia Tech is one of two NCAA Division I teams (Ole Miss is the other) to have four active players with 1,000 career points. This has never happened in the history of technology. Moses Wright joined the squad on Saturday and has 1,005 career points. Michael Devoe (1037 points) reached that goal on February 14 against Pitt. Bubba Parham (1424) already had 1,000 when transferred to Tech, and Jose Alvarado (1352) broke the bar at the end of last season. Break to compensate – Two of the five postponed Georgia Techs ACC games have been postponed and played, at Louisville (Feb. 1) and at home against Pitt (Feb. 14). No makeup date has been set for the Yellow Jackets games at Notre Dame (originally Jan.6) and NC State (Jan.16) or Boston College (Feb.17). Tech also canceled a non-conference game at UAB (December 23) due to COVID issues with the Blazers. What’s left? – Tech has a quad set 1 (at Virginia Tech), a pair of quad sets 2 (Syracuse and Duke) and a quad set 3 (at Wake Forest) remaining, the Jackets had a quad game 1 (at Notre Dame) and two Quad 2 matches (at UAB, NC State), as well as one Quad 4 match (Boston College last Wednesday), postponed or canceled due to COVID. Everything for Alvarado – Jose Alvarado ranks in the top 10 ACCs in seven statistical categories – ACC # 4 in scoring (16.74 ppg), # 5 in FG percentage (.525), # 1 in FT percentage ( .864), No. 5 in percentage of FG (.525), No. 1 in percentage of FT (.864), No. 6 in average assist (4.16), No. 1 in interceptions (2, 79), n ° 8 in assistance / roll ratio (1.88), n ° 3 in average minutes (36.87)… is also n ° 13 in FG at 3 points (2.05) and would rank among the 10 first as a percentage of 3-point FG with enough marks (.419). Wright’s thing – Moses Wright also holds the top 10 in seven ACC stat categories – currently ACC’s No.6 in scoring (16.32), No.9 in rebounding average (7.53), No. 6 in basket percentage (.519), no 4 in interceptions (1.68 per game), No. 5 in blocked shots (1.74), No. 5 in offensive rebounds (2.68) and No. 7 in average minutes played (35.24). Moses climbs the mountain –Moses Wright became the 21st player in tech history to score 1,000 career points and 500 rebounds, reaching the goal Saturday in Miami and the rebound Jan. 30 against Florida State. The senior 6-9 now has 1,005 career points and 556 career rebounds. Dynamic duo – Michael Devoe (16.08) and Jose Alvarado (15.92 points per game against the ACC) rank 5th and 8th respectively in the ACC and have totaled 44.6% of the Yellow Jackets’ points in conference games . They have scored or assisted on 69.3% of the Techs field goals in conference. The Jackets are 8-1 this season when both players score in double digits, 6-0 in the ACC. Bombs away – Alvarado and Devoe have combined to make 44.4% of their three-pointers in ACC games, combining for 60 of the 105 Yellow Jackets three. Ball safety – The Jackets remain No. 1 in the ACC in terms of turnover (plus-4.32) and No. 9 nationally in terms of turnover. The technician margin of over 4.38 in ACC games also ranks No.1. Technology leads the ACC in forced turnovers (15.31) in league games and fourth in league games. committed turnover (10.92).

Moses Wright has four double doubles this season, including three in ACC games. VS SERIES. VIRGINIA TECH Virginia Tech has won 20 of 27 all-time meetings with Georgia Tech, including 16 of 22 as an ACC member Georgia Tech won a 76-57 victory in the only scheduled team meeting of the 2019 season- 20, breaking a six- streak losing streak to the Hokies and tying his biggest margin of victory in the Techs 64-54 streak win on February 9, 2013 at Blacksburg is his only Cassell Coliseum triumph in 11 tries. WHAT TRENDS Georgia Tech claimed their first ACC road victory this season and did so in a record fashion, posting the largest margin of victory in an ACC road game in program history, 27 points, eclipsing his 26-point victory at Wake Forest on March 3. 2011. The Jackets led by 30 at halftime.

Technology improved to 8-1 this season when Jose Alvarado and Michael Devoe both scored in double digits, 6-0 in ACC games.

Tech’s 87 points were his season high for an ACC game and the most since he scored 96 in North Carolina on Jan.4, 2020.

For the 16th time in their last 17 games, Tech has won the turnover battle (11 against Miamis 15), and the Yellow Jackets have a plus-4.4 conference rollover, plus-4, 3 in all matches. Both rank # 1 in the ACC. Tech also leads the ACC in forced turnovers in conference games (15.3) and is second in all games (15.5).

Tech has shot 50% or more in six ACC games this season (57.1% against Miami, NC, Wake Forest, Notre Dame, both games against Clemson) and connected 47.5% of his shots in ACC games this season.

Tech came off a five-game funk from the three-point line, reaching 11 of 26 from range (42.3%) against Miami. The Jackets had shot just 30.1% in their previous five games.

For the fifth time only this season, the Techs bench has beaten its reserve opponents (18-2 against Miami). Jackets are 5-0 when this happens.

Moses Wright grabbed 12 rebounds against Miami, giving him his 11th career double-double and fourth this season. He added three assists, one block and one steal.

Michael Devoe scored 29 points, a season-high in Miami, hitting 11 of 16 shots from the floor and a career-high 7 of 11 from three points. The 6-5 junior made his first six field goal attempts, four of which were three, before missing.

Devoe has played in seven 3 (Miami Feb. 20) and six 3 (Clemson Jan. 20) games in the ACC this season, and currently ranks # 2 in field goals at three points per game (2, 69) and three-percentage point (.461). He had made 44.7% of his career three-point attempts against conference opponents.

Jose Alvarado played 28:01, his under minutes in an ACC game this season and the third under overall (he has played 40 minutes in a game four times this season). Still, he scored 16 points (6-8 FG, 2-4 3 points FG, 2-2 FT) with six assists and three steals.

Alvarado has been credited with thefts, and his season average is 2.78 in all games, 3.08 in ACC games. His overall rate is the highest for an ACC player since Tim Pickett of Florida State in 2003 (2.8), and his rate in ACC games is the highest since Clemsons Vernon Hamilton set the conference record of 4.1 in 2006.

Alvarados 2.11 career interceptions per game would place him in the ACC’s top 20 all-time if his career ended today. Alexander-Tharpe Fund The Alexander-Tharpe Fund is the fundraising arm of Georgia Tech Athletics, providing scholarships, operations and facility support for more than 400 Georgia Tech student-athletes. Participate in the development of Georgia Techs Everyday Champions and help the Yellow Jackets compete for championships at the highest levels of varsity athletics by supporting AT funds Annual Sports Scholarship Fund, which offers scholarships directly to Georgia Tech student-athletes, and the Support the Swarm Fund, created to give fans the opportunity to help Georgia Tech athletics maintain its recent momentum in the face of the financial challenges of the Covid-19 pandemic! To learn more about supporting the Yellow Jackets, visit atfund.org. ABOUT GEORGIA TECH MENS BASKETBALL The Georgia Techs men’s basketball team are in their fifth season under head coach Josh Pastner, having finished fifth in the ACC in 2019-20, the highest schedule since 2005. Techs has been a member of the Atlantic Coast Conference since 1979, won three ACC Championships (1985, 1990, 1993), played in the NCAA Tournament 16 times and played in two Final Fours (1990, 2004). Connect with Georgia Tech Mens Basketball on social media by liking their Facebook page, or after Twitter (@GTMBB) and Instagram. For more information on technical basketball, visit Ramblinwreck.com.







