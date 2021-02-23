Litchfield Park girl strikes a pose in Make-A-Wish fashion shoot

For much of her young life, Audrey Murphy dreamed of having her hair and makeup done professionally, putting on beautiful outfits and taking pose after pose as a fashion photographer captured her in action, like the models from Vogue magazine.

Thanks to BuzzRx and Make-A-Wish Arizona, the 12-year-old Litchfield Park’s dream recently came true, and when Audrey found herself in front of Scott Foust’s lens at the JW Marriott Scottsdale Camelback Inn, she was ready.

As her parents Lisa and Matt Murphy and 18-year-old sister Amelia watched on February 13, Audrey put her hands on her hips, tilted her head, turned her hair and smiled at the direction of M. Foust.

When he asked Audrey to give him an attitude, she channeled her inner model into a pair of Chanel sunglasses autographed by Vogue editor-in-chief Anna Wintour, who also sent in an autographed copy of the 2020 hardcover book, “Vogue: Fantasy and Fashion. “

“It was so nice to see her do something just for Audrey,” Ms. Murphy said in a phone interview on Feb. 18.

The fashion photoshoot and family weekend at the Scottsdale Resort and Spa was a welcome respite from the daily routine of work, school, doctor’s visits and the daily crises that Audrey lived with for nine of his 12 years.

Around the age of 6 months, the family discovered that Audrey had had a stroke before or during birth and a tangle of abnormal veins called an arteriovenous malformation (AVM) on her brainstem.

By the age of 12 months, the AVM had doubled and was at risk of rupture. At the age of 14 months, Dr Robert F. Spetzler of the Barrow Neurological Institute in Phoenix, a neurosurgeon recommended by the Murphy’s neighbor, operated on the AVM in a procedure that lasted two days.

“It was horrible and amazing,” Ms. Murphy said. “He saved her life.

Before the surgery, Audrey couldn’t sit up or turn around like most children her age.

“Within five days, she was up on the couch and straightening up,” Ms. Murphy recalls.

At 3 years old, the seizures started. At the end of 2019, Audrey was hospitalized for 40 days. She was in a coma first and then had to learn to walk again.

“It was like a year,” Ms. Murphy said of the hospital stay.

Audrey has always loved watching model shows on television and reading Vogue and other fashion magazines, her mother said. She loves talking about clothes, accessories, hair and makeup and perfecting her poses.

She has been the subject of numerous mini-photos at home and around Litchfield Park with her big sister, Amelie, as a photographer.

Last year, Make-A-Wish Arizona had just finalized arrangements for the family to travel to New York for a shoot with Vogue when the COVID-19 pandemic hit.

“The following week everything stopped in the world,” Ms. Murphy said.

Although her wish was suspended indefinitely, Audrey never complained.

“She has always been a warrior,” Ms. Murphy said. “She’s always so happy, so happy.”

When Make-A-Wish Arizona called for a photoshoot in Scottsdale, the Murphys said yes.

“It turned out to be magical,” Ms. Murphy said.

In early February, Audrey consulted with Vogue stylist Kirby Marzec via Zoom to discuss makeup, hairstyle and accessories ideas, then she went to the Garage Boutique & Concept Store in Scottsdale to create several outfits, including a periwinkle blue dress that made her want a princess.

The family arrived at the resort a day before the shoot and settled in for a relaxing weekend that included lots of relaxation and meals specially prepared to fit Audrey’s strict diet.

“We didn’t have the stress of the trip,” Ms. Murphy said. “We just enjoyed the whole weekend.”

Saturday’s three-hour shoot began at 3 p.m. after Buzz Rx reps presented Audrey’s gifts from Ms. Wintour, and a three-hour hair and makeup session with Lisa Moore from Lisa Moore Beauty, and Jessie Bosch and Quora Neeff from Lady & Wolf Salon.

“Make-A-Wish and BuzzRx have gone above and beyond,” Ms. Murphy said. “The level of detail in the wish was incredible.”

In addition to three full outfits, accessories, hair and makeup products, the sunglasses and the book, a director’s chair and a dress with Audrey’s name waiting for him at the set, which was recorded for the family watch them later.

“She’s watched it a few times already,” Ms. Murphy said.

The sunglasses and book will go in an acrylic case and be part of a wall exhibit in Audrey’s bedroom that includes a framed 1930s Vogue magazine cover that she received last year.

The fashion photoshoot was also special for Buzz Rx, a company whose free prescription discount cards benefit nonprofits. Since 2013, the company has donated $ 5 million to Make-A-Wish.

“We are delighted to have helped make Audrey’s wish to be a model come true! This wish is the culmination of the BuzzRx and Make-A-Wish partnership, which has now granted 500 wishes nationwide, ”said Shane Power, BuzzRx Chief Revenue Officer and Make-A Board Member. -Wish Arizona. “Audrey is such a beautiful and vibrant young girl and she deserves the hope, strength and joy that this wish has given her.

Her supermodel weekend getaway is something neither Audrey nor her family will soon forget.

“Thank you,” the 12-year-old said on the February 18 appeal. While she enjoyed every aspect of her photoshoot and stay at the resort, two things really stood out.

“Put down and change clothes,” Audrey says. “I want to do more photo shoots.”

Ms Murphy said she hopes that in addition to boosting Audrey’s confidence, the fashion photoshoot raises awareness that people with special needs can pursue their dreams.

“Everyone can be equal,” she says.

