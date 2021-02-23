$ 1 million worth of viral nap dresses sold in 12 minutes





Everything feels pretty bad. 2021 isn’t going too well and February isn’t even over yet. How to ease the numb pain of the pandemic? Maybe it’s time to take a nap? No – maybe it’s time to take a long nap with a flowy floral dress that makes you feel like you’ve jumped out of a Jane Austen or Sofia Coppola novel Marie Antoinette. It was this reverie that launched Hill House Home’s “Nap Dress” into viral stardom last year, when being locked in our homes all the time was still a fairly new feeling. IG influencers bravely threw away their sweatpants and went for the new pandemic-chic nap at the Zoom meeting outfit. Recently, on February 10, Hill House launched its latest collection called “The English Garden”. According to a report by Fast companyElizabeth Segran, the clothing company, sold $ 1 million of her coveted Nap dress in just 12 minutes, and made more revenue than she had in all of 2019 at the end of the day. . The dresses come in different fabrics and a few different lengths, but more or less all look like a light cotton dress with a smocked bodice and ruffled sleeves. Think of the French countryside. The prices for nap dresses range between $ 75 and $ 150. “The goal of the Nap Dress has always been to have a garment that is comfortable and makes you feel really put together,” said Nell Diamond, Founder and CEO of Hill House Home tell WWD. “It can also allow you to cook breakfast for your little one at your Zoom meeting with your boss, including a theory outing for dinner with your friends.” With its sudden success, the brand recently landed $ 6 million in Series A funding to expand its new empire of influencers. Last year Hill House saw sales increase by 275 as other companies battled the pandemic. “For me and for the company as a whole, this garment can literally be what you wear when you have your coffee every morning, but also something that feels festive enough that you can wear it when you get the best. [COVID-19] vaccine, ”Diamond said. “That’s all we want to create because I think these moments are both the fabric of life and we really want to be there for women throughout these stages and on a daily basis.”

