Distance – Official Clemson Tigers Track and Field Site





Heading into the 2021 CCA Indoor Track and Field Championships, we will provide an overview of what to expect from each group of events while reviewing their excellent accomplishments in the first six competitions of the season. . ——— In her second season as an assistant coach with the Clemson track and field program, Vicky Pounds helped lead a resurgence in the Tigers’ distance squad during the 2021 campaign. As seen in cross country programs male and female who have enjoyed success on the course in their respective 2020 seasons, the Clemson distance team has continued their momentum on the track in impressive fashion and are looking to produce a strong performance during the indoor championships. this week’s ACC. The women’s program saw familiar faces take on new roles in 2021, as Riley Coggin and Josie Wirtz proved to be two of the Tigers’ top contenders in the women’s mile and 3,000 meters. As a rookie in a red shirt, Lauren Hayes grew up in her role as the Tigers’ top 3,000m runner, having already gone under 9:50 during the event at the Hokie Invitational on January 22. lap race, breaking the 10-minute mark for the first time in his career running 9: 56.01 at the Tiger Paw Invite. Coggin will be looking to dive under 5:00 in the mile for the first time this season at the indoor championships. Coggin, a red shirt in a sophomore indoors from Brentwood, TN, sets a season record of 5: 00.70 in the competition after his performance at the Tiger Paw Invite. On the men’s side, few people in the Clemson program have had more success this year than John Ward. Ward continued his considerable cross-country momentum – a season that saw him finish as the top Tiger with a personal best in each of his three competitions – on the track, setting personal bests in both the 800m and at the mile at various times throughout 2021. At the mile, Ward entered this season with a 2019 personal best of 4: 16.21 and has since lowered it to 4: 07.18 following a controlled effort at the Tiger Paw Prompt. Ward will look to race the mile at this week’s championships alongside Colt Griffith. Griffith enters the competition with a personal best 4: 11.77 and a season best time of 4: 15.04 per mile. Marlin Young and Michael Smith have each returned to the indoor track this season for the first time since 2019, as neither athlete has competed in 2020. Young has seen dramatic improvements across a handful of events this year, while that Smith showed his return to the top. form thanks in part to a long period of quality training. Young will look to bring his talents back to the 5,000m distance at the ACCs after competing for the first time indoors on January 29 at the Bob Pollock Invitational. His freshman teammate Samuel Garringer will join Young in the 25-lap race alongside some of the country’s top talent. Smith turned out to be the Tigers’ top male competitor at 3,000m and will be joined by freshman Jack McManus at the start line this week. Smith enters the ACC with a team lead of 8: 30.09 at the invitation of Tiger Paw, while McManus will look to improve his performance to 8: 39.77 from the Bob Pollock Invitational. Ahead of his stellar run at the end of January, McManus clocked a best in the 9: 06.24 event during his high school career at Central Bucks East in Doylestown, Pa. For all the most recent information regarding Clemsons athletic programs, be sure to check out clemsontigers.com and follow @ClemsonTrackXC on Twitter!







What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos