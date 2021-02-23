Why fashion and retail must work at digital speed – WWD

As the global pandemic continues to transform how, where and why consumers buy, retailers and brands are rethinking their business models to meet these new shopping preferences. These changes include increased demand for curbside pickup, contactless transactions, better e-commerce experiences, and improved omnichannel capabilities – all supported by increased online spending.
But for the fashion and clothing industry, there is another, more critical problem to be solved: the need for speed. In a recently released research note, Bill Brewster, a business leader and retail technology expert who serves as senior vice president and general manager of the retail business unit at PTC, explains how fashion and retail trends are emerging and hitting the market within weeks. months or seasons, and how can getting products to market faster is an essential factor in being competitive today.
[Click Here to Access Bill Brewster’s Full Report]
Brewster explains why retailers and brands need to work at “ digital speed ” and supports his point with examples of the successes retailers like Lacoste, Home Depot and Deckers have had in making the right investments in technology.
About Bill Brewster: Bill has been in technology for over 25 years, leading product development, marketing and sales teams. For the past 15 years, he has served as President and CEO of large global companies providing software solutions to the retail industry, primarily in the areas of PLM, Supply Chain Management, Design 3D and CAD. Currently, Bill is Senior Vice President and General Manager of PTC’s Retail Business Unit (Nasdaq: PTC), where he is responsible for all aspects of the business, including formulating strategic direction, providing cutting-edge solutions to the market, maintaining an open dialogue with customers and partners and the success of the organization. Bill holds a bachelor’s degree in engineering from the University of Connecticut and a master’s degree in technology management from the University of Pennsylvania, The Wharton School.