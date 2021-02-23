Fashion
Meghan Markle wore a lemon print dress for $ 3,490 for her first appearance since announcing her pregnancy
- On Monday, Meghan Markle and Prince Harry made a surprise appearance at a Spotify virtual event.
- Markle showed off her maternity style in a $ 3,490 Oscar de la Renta peplum dress with a lemon print.
- She and Harry announced on Valentine’s Day that they were expecting their second child together.
Meghan Markle made a motherhood style statement in a surprise appearance on Monday with Prince harry.
Markle and Harry appeared at Spotify’s Stream On virtual event to talk about their new podcast, Audio Archewell.
“We use podcasting to spark powerful conversations,” Markle said around the 38:40 minute mark. “We created Archewell Audio so that we could raise voices that might not be heard and hear people’s stories.”
It was Markle’s first public appearance since the couple announced on Valentine’s Day this they are expecting their second child.
For the virtual event that aired Monday, Markle wore a Oscar de la Renta lemon print dress which was available at Saks Fifth Avenue for $ 3,490 at the time of writing. She teamed the dress with simple gold jewelry and wore her hair in waves.
Harry wore a white button-down shirt and dark pants for the event.
Publicity
When the couple shared their pregnancy news, they shared a black and white photo taken by their close friend, photographer Misan Harriman.
In the photo, Markle took a look at her first maternity look as she was pregnant with her second child, wearing a Carolina Herrera sleeveless dress made to measure lying on the grass alongside Harry. Carolina Herrera brand creative director Wes Gordon said he actually made the dress for Markle in 2018 when she was pregnant with the couple’s first child, Archie.
A post shared by Misan Harriman (@misanharriman)
In an interview with The telegraphGordon said that Markle’s baby announcement outfit offered an important message about sustainability.
“The first thing anyone can do for durability is to keep the parts you buy and use them longer,” he told the publication. “That’s why I think what Meghan did is such a powerful message. She was wearing a dress that is no less beautiful, because she’s two … it makes her feel no less special or no less happy. “
Markle and Harry go do a seated interview with Oprah Winfrey for an exclusive CBS special on March 7. This will be their first TV interview since their engagement, People reported.
