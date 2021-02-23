Duke vs. Syracuse men’s basketball prop betting

The Blue Zone has you ready with must-see bets for Duke’s game against Syracuse.

Syracuse vs. Duke (-5.5)

Duke and Syracuse are both on three-game winning streak, come out emotional wins and also need that win if they hope to make it to the NCAA tournament. To make things more interesting, these two teams look a lot alike on paper. Both have explosive offenses averaging over 75 points per game, and both also have struggling defenses, dropping over 70 points per game.

That being said, Dukes’ defense appears to be improving quickly. The Blue Devils have looked like a whole different team lately, winning their last three games thanks to their defense, one of them being up against then-No. 7 Virginia. While the Oranges are also on a good track, they look slightly different. Their defense is still on display, as they allowed Notre Dame to score 46 points in the first half on Saturday, and their offense still compensates, as has been the case all season.

If this was the Duke team from three games ago, I would strongly advise betting against the Blue Devils and taking Syracuse on the side of the line. But it’s not the same Duke team. The bottom line is if the Blue Devils play the quality of defense they have on this winning streak, they will cover comfortably. However, it’s crucial to note that the impressive performance we saw against Virginia was a Saturday Duke team. The Blue Devils have done pretty well in the spotlight of Saturday’s storylines this season, as they won comfortably against Clemson, NC State, Wake Forest and Coppin State, narrowly lost to teams screened for the tournament in Louisville and in North Carolina and knocked out an elite Cavalier team. . Rather, it’s the start of the week, the hangover-style games that have haunted Duke this season, with losses to Michigan State, Illinois, Virginia Tech, Pittsburgh, Miami and Notre Dame’s games. Monday and Tuesday.

With this game played the following Monday immediately an emotional and undoubtedly grueling battle with Virginia, I expect the Blue Devils to wrestle with this deceptively challenged opponent from Syracuse. I expect Duke to win, but not by six points or more. Take Syracuse here.

Picks: Syracuse +5.5

Over / Under: 151 points

To get the upper hand on that statistic, Duke and Syracuse will both need to score 76 points, or either have one or the other made up for any deficit with their opponent. That’s exactly what these teams are doing on average this season, with the Oranges scoring 76.5 points per game and the Blue Devils 75.3.

Those season averages don’t give enough weight to current trends, and this Duke defense is performing better than the entire season. Syracuse has elite scorers at Alan Griffin, Buddy Boeheim, Quincy Guerrier, Marek Dolezaj and Joseph Girard III, all of whom are averaging double-digit points per game.

I would expect Duke to hit around 75 or 76 points, while also enjoying his momentum and field advantage, which has been surprisingly present despite the lack of fans, as Duke is 7-4 at home and 3-4 on the route de l’Orange just below this mark. Take the underside.

Choose: under

Jaemyn Brakefield Over / Under 10 points

It’s a feat the 20-year-old rookie has only accomplished four times this season. However, once again, the statistics for the season do not give enough weight to the current picture. Since first-year striker Jalen Johnson opted out for the remainder of the season, Brakefield has seen the minutes increase. To say that Brakefield took advantage of this opportunity would be an understatement. He’s been phenomenal, providing the Blue Devils with energy and physicality at both ends of the ground.

The offensive abilities of players are often neutralized in games where they have difficult defensive missions. On Saturday, Brakefield kept the much taller Jay Huff, one of the most elite players in college basketball. His score didn’t seem to notice, as he scored 11 huge points. Syracuse has superb forwards such as Dolezaj, Griffin and Guerrier who will pose tough clashes for Brakefield, but my way of seeing it is simple: If Brakefield just posted double digits against Virginias’ stingy defense, he won’t have no problem doing it again against a Syracuse team struggling to defend themselves.

Choose: Over