Tods and Central Saint Martins celebrate new fashion talent





Tod's kicked off London Fashion Week with a program showcasing burgeoning talent. In collaboration with the Central Saint Martins College of Art and Design, the famous Italian label called on 35 young designers to reinvent its iconic accessories, including the Gommino Loafer, the Timeless T and the D-Bag. The results of the project, titled Tod's Legacy, debuted on a dedicated online platform last Friday. Andrew La Casse for Tod's Legacy Tod's Tod's was founded by the Della Valle family in the 1920s as a shoe manufacturer. Six decades later, when the current president Diego Della Valle took the reins, the company has gradually grown to become one of the leading players in fashion and the industry's biggest luxury leather brands. . Tod's strength lies in his heritage; the company continues to produce its products in the Marche region of Italy, employing skilled craftsmen. He also created Tod's Academy to pass on these ancient techniques to a whole new generation. For Tod's Legacy, however, Della Valle sought to bring a new perspective to their style stable. "It's a beautiful project that supports students and at the same time brings unusual and innovative perspectives to Tod's," Della Valle said in a statement. Andrej Gronau for Tod's Legacy Tod's Each of the students received a scholarship and had access to a group of mentors comprising the fashion industry's most renowned designers, editors, stylists, critics and talent scouts to hone their visions. Andrew La Casse, for example, worked with designer Roksanda Ilincic to reconfigure the Timeless T bag with an oversized flap and flowing leather straps. And Andrej Gronau has teamed up with designer Simone Rocha to give his interpretation of Tod's accessories using knitted fabrics. Ilincic and Rocha are also graduates of Central Saint Martins and, perhaps more than most, understand the importance of mixing traditional craftsmanship with innovative ideas. "I can see an incredible thought process between your identity and theirs," said Rocha to Gronau in one of 35 videos featuring the dialogue between mentors and mentees. "So well done."

