MAFS’s Martha Kalifatidis Shows Off Her Curves In A Bodycon Beige Dress

She is known for her Kim Kardashian curves.

And Married at First Sight’s MarthaKalifatidis wasn’t afraid to show off her hourglass figure on Monday as she attended the Celeste Barber x MCoBeauty launch in Sydney.

Turning heads, the 33-year-old stormed the red carpet with confidence in a figure-hugging beige knit dress that featured a maxi skirt, sleeves and a collared neckline.

Appearing not to wear a bra for the occasion, the surgically enhanced stunner completed her look with a chunky gold bracelet, dainty necklace and shoulder bag from Louis Vuitton.

Glamazon upgraded her look with an intensive application of makeup, including rusty eye shadow, pink blush, clear lip gloss, and black eyeliner.

Her orange mane was parted in the middle and flowed freely down her back in gentle waves.

At one point, the star turned around on the red carpet for the cameras, showing off her peachy bottom.

The sighting comes just weeks after Martha sparked pregnancy rumors byposing in a crop top and pair of unbuttoned high waisted jeans on Instagram.

The rather cryptic legend of Martha, who read: “ Good things come [in] three ‘, next to an’ coming soon ’emoji.

Many fans jumped to the conclusion that “ come on [in] three ‘meant that Martha and her boyfriend Michael Brunelli were expecting a child.

“ Omg, ” one follower wrote below the post, adding a series of baby emojis, while another asked, “ Pregnant? ”

One fan, however, said there was no way Martha was pregnant.

“ I don’t know how someone came to the conclusion that you could be pregnant standing in front of a door … how [some] people’s brains work, ”they wrote.

Martha has yet to comment on the pregnancy speculation, however.

