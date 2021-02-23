OU Men’s Golf: No.1 Sooners start season with 3rd place at Seminole Intercollegiate | Sports





Oklahoma, No.1, placed third at the Seminole Intercollegiate tournament in Tallahassee, Fla., This weekend. RECAP | The #Sooners placing third at the Seminole Intercollegiate behind the top 20 of Welch, Reband and McAllister. | https://t.co/zYgqksILIp pic.twitter.com/SsRdplyvuM – Oklahoma Golf (@OU_MGolf) February 21, 2021 The Sooners shot a collective 12 under for a final score of 852 and ended up behind 15th State of Florida (836, -26) and 22nd State of Oklahoma (847, -17). “We certainly didn’t have our best deals today,” head coach Ryan Hybl said in a press release Sunday. “But we’re just getting started for spring and we’ll bounce back.” Individually, Oklahoma had six players to finish on the standings. Junior Patrick Welch finished 7 under to tie for fourth place with a score of 209. Welch is ranked seventh in the country and with that fourth place he got his third top 5 with the Sooners. Then in a tie at five for 11th, Garett Reband senior in the red shirt finished 213.3 below par. Reband started the tournament tied for 31st place and climbed to 11th place after scores of 73, 72 and 68. “Patrick has had a really solid week from start to finish,” Hybl said in the release, “and Garett finished his round today in a nice way, which is always nice to see. Tied for 19th, junior Logan McCallister did one under par in Florida and continued his top 20 streak. Senior Quade Cummins finished with a score of 217, +1 over 54 holes. Cummins started the tournament tied for 17th and finished tied for 26th and senior Jonathan Brightwell dropped eight places to land in a five-a-side game for 39th. Brightwell had a score of 222, +6. Finally, senior Thomas Johnson completed the Sooners in the individual standings with a course score of 225, +5. Johnson was tied at four for 56th place in the table after dropping 11 points since the start of the tournament. The Sooners hit the road March 1-3 to play Cabo Collegiate in San Antonio. Subscribe to our newsletter Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm the listing. Fault! There was an error processing your request.







