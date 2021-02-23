George Malkemus backed by fashion insiders in battle of Andr Leon Talley

Fashion insiders are backing former Manolo Blahnik CEO George Malkemus in the complicated legal battle to oust Vogue legend Andr Leon Talley from his New York mansion.

The Post exclusively revealed that Talley had filed a bombshell lawsuit in Westchester Supreme Court, claiming that Malkemus and his business partner and husband Tony Yurgaitis were unfairly forcing him out of the $ 1million house of White Plains which he says he owns.

But Malkemus and Yurgaitis insist they are the real landlords and rented the quaint colonial property to Talley, alleging he owes them up to $ 500,000 in rent.

The fashion insider, who asked not to be named, said I had worked for George Malkemus and Tony Yurgaitis for many years, and I can say with confidence that [Talley’s]accusations are complete and absurd things.

Vogue legend Andr Leon Talley faces eviction from his New York mansion. Magnolia Pictures

“They are two of the most generous, loyal and forgiving people on the planet. They would give you the shirts on your back and never expect them to come back to you. That they’ve maintained these qualities for decades, in an industry made up of so many egotistical vipers, is amazing.

“They are also extremely private, so I can only imagine that they feel betrayed and saddened that their friendship and dedication has been twisted into a web of little lies.

Malkemus who most recently partnered with Sarah Jessica Parker on his shoe brand SJP Last year, launched a deportation action against Talley in an attempt to get him out of the lavish property in White Plains, where the famous fashion editor has lived since 2004.

Talley, 72, has long insisted that the historic 11-room colonial house with lavish gardens at 75 Worthington Road is his, told to the New York Times in 2018This is my sanctuary and he bought it in 2006. Ironically, the house features many of Blahnik’s items in the spotlight, including a sketch of a shoe by the famous designer himself.

Court documents claim that George Malkemus (left) and Tony Yurgaitis bought the house in 2004 for just over $ 1 million. FilmMagic

But court documents viewed by The Post and Page Six claim the real owners are Malkemus and Yurgaitis, and that they bought the house in 2004 for just over $ 1 million.

The couple have known Talley for almost 40 years. Yet last November, Malkemus commenced a summary non-payment proceeding in White Plains City Court seeking to evict Talley from the house and for a pecuniary judgment against Talley in the amount of $ 515,872.97 representing suspected arrears, according to court documents.

Talley, who in 1988 was appointed by Anna Wintour as creative director of Vogue, the first African-American person to hold the post, responded by filing his own lawsuit against Malkemus and Yurgaitis in the Westchester Supreme Court on the 25th. January.

He says the couple, who were longtime and trusted friends, agreed to buy the house for him and transfer the title after he repaid them the purchase price of $ 1,020,000.

Newspapers indicate that over time, as friends, Talley and Malkemus helped each other not only in professional matters, but also in personal matters. [Talley] rose in the fashion world and found that her situation changed frequently and her time increased.

Newspapers allege that in 1999 Talley needed to buy a new car but was unable to do so due to credit problems. Malkemus reportedly offered to purchase the car on his behalf, using $ 45,000 of funds provided by Talley.

Then in 2004, Talley rented a house that was developing a mold problem and needed to find a new location near New York. At the time, Talleys’ work schedule was particularly demanding and he could not get traditional funding, according to the lawsuit.

Instead, Talleys’ lawsuit alleges that he, Malkemus and Yurgaitis made a gentleman’s deal and that Talley would provide a down payment of $ 120,000 and that Malkemus and Yurgaitis would use their own down payment and funds to buy the house for the benefit. des Talleys.

Former Vogue editor claims the legal paperwork is big. The parties agreed that Talley would exclusively own, occupy and care for the house. It was agreed and always understood that Talley would, over time, pay the balance of the purchase price paid by the defendants, at which time [the] the title would then be formally transferred to Talley. In the meantime, the defendants would hold title to the beneficial ownership of Talley. “

He claims he has lived at the house since their agreement and has repaid more than the purchase price, totaling $ 1,075,588 in January 2020, his court documents adding that Talley also paid hundreds of thousands of dollars to third parties for maintain and improve the house.

Andr Leon Talley, here with Vogue editor-in-chief Anna Wintour, left the magazine in 2018 after having worked there occasionally since 1983. FilmMagic

Talley’s case also alleges: This action arose out of the defendants’ inappropriate attempt to evict Talley from a house that he rightfully owned, so that they could sell the property.

The newspapers detail a very unusual arrangement in which, while Talley has resided in the house from 2004 to today, he made episodic payments to defendants which he viewed as stock payments.

The timing and amount of these episodic payments were based on Talley’s cash flow. Talley never made these payments to the defendants on a monthly basis and was not asked to do so.

Talley also alleges in the lawsuit that he personally spent over $ 200,000 to maintain the house, including replacing the roof, windows, shutters and the boiler.

Despite this, ”the court documents continue,“ around March 2020, the defendants began to discuss with Talley their interest in selling the house solely for their own financial gain. They started asking her to make additional payments or to leave the house so that it could be sold to a third party.

In return for his decades of friendship and trust, ”Malkemus filed a lawsuit demanding Talley’s deportation and payment of over half a million dollars.

Since 2004, Talley has always operated with the understanding that the house was his, and that the arrangement could be formalized upon reimbursement of the purchase price of the house.

But since this promise did not come down to writing, Talley has no adequate legal recourse. He asks that he be allowed to continue living in the house and that the title be transferred to him.

Andr Leon Talley in the 2018 documentary about his life. “The Gospel according to Andr” Getty Images

Talley retired from full-time editing in 2014 and recently taught at a distance at Parsons School of Design in Paris. Real estate isn’t the only dramatic area in his life: last year he published a bombshell book, Chiffon trenches: a memory, who criticized Wintour. He described his relationship with her like in an iceberg.

When reached by Page Six, Malkemus and Yurgaitis’ attorney Edward David said: The complaint only says [Talleys] side of the story. We have not yet filed our response or counterclaim, which will explain the real story.

Keep in mind that the original complaint was about the eviction in Greenburgh City Court. Malkemus and Yurgaitis are the record owners of the house and want to sell it. Talley is over $ 300,000 in late rent. He is desperate to stay and [his team] concocted their “story”.

Talley’s attorney, Erik Weinick, said: “Documents filed in court show that Mr. Talley has an extremely strong case and we expect him to win in this unfortunate dispute.”