The best wide-width shoes for women 2021

Where is the party?! On your feet, my daughter. There is always an opportunity to shine in new shoes, even if they sparkled in our living rooms at the moment. However, for many women (plus size and normal) they need more space for their feet to fit comfortably. If this sounds like you, there are women’s wide width shoes that provide extra space on the toes and forefoot.

The problem is, sometimes it can be difficult to find trendy wide width shoes. But don’t worry, we’ve rounded up several pairs of flats, sandals, mules, and high heels that are cute, comfy, and ready to rock a party mood.

To shop by category, click on the links below:

Best wide apartments

Torrid Pointed Toe and Gold Bow Moccasins

Who said apartments can’t turn heads? We don’t, and luckily Torrid agrees. These sparkly bow moccasins are not only stunning to look at, but they are also available in large widths from size 6 to 13.

Shoedazzle Ginney Slip-On Flat

How beautiful is the print of these menswear inspired slip-ons? We love a flat that brings a little extra to the party, and with the contrasting gold mirror heel, these loafers bring a LOT.

Asos Wide Fit Lake Bow Pointed Ballet Flats

For less than $ 30, these apartments deliver. Patent leather just screams “Look at me!” and a large bow gives a fun touch to a classic shoe.

Available in multiple colors and fun prints, these slingbacks provide effortless sophistication with any outfit you wear.

Asos Wide Fit Sinclair Square Toe Loafers

If you’re the kind of fashionista who likes to pair accessories with your shoes, the gold chain details of these square toe loafers definitely get the job done.

Best dress shoes with wide low heels

Lane Bryant snake print ankle strap heel

Snakeskin is a great, versatile print to have in your wardrobe. It acts like a neutral, so you can wear it with just about any color while wearing any outfit. These Lane Bryant heels are available up to a size 12W and have a handy 3 heel.

Asos Wide Fit Barely There Block Heel Sandals Havana

Struggling to wear heels but still want to wear them? A thick heel is the answer. This sparkling silver version of Asos has a sturdy ankle strap and a super trendy square toe shape. Your feet will last all night in these.

Lane Bryant Block Heel Sandal

If your style is more classic than modern, you can never go wrong with a simple black ankle strap. And if you’re not a heeled girl, then this Lane Bryant covered heel 2 is for you. These are festive, whimsical and suitable for the feet.

Quilted crossover mules with low PU heels

With a quilted crossover detail and a respectable 3 “heel, these mules are perfect for work and play.

Best wide width high heels

Asos Wide Fit Enhance Block Heel Sock Boots

Sock ankle boots are a big trend this season, and if you like a more elegant party look, this is the choice for you. We love the sturdier block heel and stretch fabric of these boots.

When all else fails, go for this basic wardrobe necessity. Available in over two dozen colors and patterns, including ombre glitter, snakeskin, and camouflage, this is the perfect pump for any occasion.

Glamorous Wide Square Toe Sandals

We love these trendy and ultra glamorous evening shoes. The heels are flared at the bottom, providing extra stability, and the fun mirror color is sure to be a stage thief!

Public Desire Wide Fit April Heeled Sandals With Ankle Strap

When done right, a clear heel is such a trendy and fashionable moment. We love this pair for their fun gold chain details and sturdy ankle strap.

Simmi London Sina Wide Heel Sandals

Planning ahead? These sea green sandals from Simmi London are made for summer evenings.

Wide Fit Double Strap Rhinestone Mules

Add a touch of glamor to any outfit with these strappy mules adorned with tiny diamonds.

