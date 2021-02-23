Fashion
Here’s how you can help residents who lost everything in a Port Huron house fire
Leah Gray finds the Silver Liner after losing everything.
Gray lost all of his possessions on Sunday in a fire at his apartment building in the 800 block of Stone Street. She posted a Gofundme to help her recoup her losses and raised $ 3,380 on the $ 3,000 goal Monday afternoon.
I felt like it was just an incredible amount of bounty poured into my heart, I feel so grateful, ”she said.
Gray said she got all the help she needs and that she
The house was divided into three apartments. A young couple and their baby lived above Gray, she said, and a single man lived in the apartment behind her. She prefers donat people to other residents of the house. Gofundme accounts of other residents can be found athttps://bit.ly/3sh4DqRandhttps://bit.ly/3sl84x4.
The account organizers did not immediately return a request for comment.
Kimball Township resident Debby Lynn picks up clothes for the family affected by the fire. It accepts clothing for girls in size 3T and in shoe size five; 8-10 inch women’s pants, tall tops and size 9 shoes; and in men’s clothing, 30 inch jeans, tall tops and size 13 shoes.
Those wishing to donate can contact Lynn through Facebook or her friend, Lynn Wisswell.
A wave of support
Gray received support from family and friends and even strangers. She focused on the support she received rather than the material things she lost.
I’m more focused on the love that was shared and how quickly I was able to find and have support, ”she said.
With the support of the community, she said she was confident she will be able to get back on her feet soon. She currently lives with a friend.
Gray said she was at a friend’s house at the time of the fire. Her owner called her around 6 a.m. on Sunday to tell her what had happened. She visited the house but could not enter because it was locked and locked up.
“It really made me cry,” she says.
More details about the fire
The Port Huron Fire Department responded to the fires shortly before 2:15 am A person was rescued by police and transported to Port Huron McLaren Hospital. They were then taken to a Detroit-area hospital in critical condition, said Port Huron Fire Battalion Chief Jeff Tucker.
Roger Sheldon, who lives across the street, said he didn’t realize the house was on fire when he first saw the fire trucks. Then, around 2:30 a.m., he saw flames and smoke all over the house.
The firefighters were hampered by the construction of buildings, snow and ice.
Tucker said the fire was brought under control shortly after 4:45 a.m. and crews were still on stage cutting hot spots shortly after 7:15 a.m.
The house sustained significant damage that was mostly confined to the first floor apartment where the fire started, and extended to the second floor and the attic, Tucker said.
The cause of the fire remains under investigation.
Firefighters from Fort Gratiot, Marysville and Township of Port Huron also responded, as did the Port Huron Police Department and EMS from the three hospitals.
Contact Laura Fitzgerald at (810) 941-7072 or [email protected]
