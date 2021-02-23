WWD, Parsons and Yellowbrick launch online fashion business course – WWD





WWD has partnered with Parsons School of Design and the Yellowbrick educational platform to produce Fashion Business Essentials – an online course that delves into the trends shaping the industry today. The program includes over 15 hours of instruction and project time offered in five modules covering topics as diverse as “Entrepreneurship and Fashion System”, “Fashion Production Management”, “Fashion Branding”, ” Marketing strategies ”and“ Retail and distribution ”. ” Those who complete the course, which can be found at www.yellowbrick.co/FashionBusiness, will obtain a certificate without credit from Parsons. Yellowbrick previously produced a Sneaker Essentials course and also collaborated with Parsons for a Fashion Industry Essentials course, seeking to introduce people to the intricacies of the industries they love while helping to identify possible career paths. At least two big names in basketball have used the classes to develop their fashion skills, including Langston Galloway of the Suns, who took up Sneaker Essentials while looking to develop his own brand of sneakers, and Chasson Randle of the Warriors, who brought the essentials of the fashion industry to help him get into men’s clothing. “Fashion holds a special place among the creative industries, as the thousands of learners who have participated in our Fashion and Streetwear programs have told us,” said Rob Kingyens, President and CEO of Yellowbrick. “For learners who are dedicated to learning all they can, we wanted to create a next-level educational experience that highlights the intricacies of this massive and inspiring industry. By harnessing the passion and expertise of the staff at Parsons and WWD, we are now able to help fashion professionals and businesses advance in this exciting industry. If there ever was a time the fashion world needed to be enlightened, it’s now, when the industry is in a period of forced evolution with more buyers than ever turning to the web. during the pandemic. Amanda Smith, President of Fairchild Media Group, said: “WWD has covered the fashion industry since 1910, and few years, if any, have been more disruptive to the industry than 2020. However, where there is has disruptions, there are opportunities. It’s a chance for a whole new generation of talent to join us in reinventing the industry in a bigger and better way. By partnering with Parsons and Yellowbrick, we are helping to educate the next generation and we are excited to use the in-depth knowledge of our staff to deliver this training. “ The course, which is offered entirely online and can be done at one’s own pace, includes instruction from Parsons faculty as well as fashion insiders. Instructors include Keanan Duffty, director of fashion programs at Parsons; Khary Simon, vice president of The Premiere Group and faculty member at Parsons; Jasmine S. Young, vice president of operations at Ami Colé; Rick Helfenbein, consultant and past president, president and CEO of the American Apparel & Footwear Association, and many more. “The fashion industry has seen many challenges over the past year and we see its recovery as an opportunity to bring more diverse voices into the ranks,” said Ben Barry, Dean of the School of Fashion at New School’s Parsons School of Design. “In this program, we create opportunities for talent from non-traditional backgrounds in the fashion industry, and we continue our mission to change the fashion education experience for the better.”







