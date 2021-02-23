Chic and comfortable – The New Indian Express





Express press service BENGALURU: With the offices opening again, maybe it’s time to put those trusted joggers and sweatpants back in the closet. If the thought of donning crisp formal clothes again fills you with dread, don’t worry. According to Prashant Priyadarshi, the pandemic has helped people understand that more than formal clothing, productivity is more important, and it’s something everyone can use to their advantage when making the transition from quarantine outfits to clothing. comfortable working. “We’ve all entered a comfortable dressing area and we don’t really need to leave it, as long as we make sure we don’t look shabby,” says the founder of Destello Clothing. Pajamas or sweatpants may have become the most popular quarantine outfits, but it might be time to say goodbye to them while working out. “Chinos are a great alternative because they have the cut of denims but the look and feel of formal pants. These semi-formal pants are also comfortable, ”says Priyadarshi, who suggests breathable fabrics like rayon, cotton and linen for the shirts. Shivani R, CEO of Mansi by Sudha Kumar, a designer boutique in Rajajinagar founded by his mother Sudha R Kumar, said that even before the pandemic, customers were looking for alternatives against tight pants. The pandemic and the WFH way of life have increased this demand. “Our solution to this is long kurti dresses. These dresses are formal and functional, thanks to the pockets, and are long enough that you don’t need leggings or pants underneath, ”says Shivani, who thinks these dresses are perfect for those looking to dress it up while at the same time. remaining comfortable after months. at home. “Before, everyone put on pants and a shirt and rushed for the door. But we are tired of this conventional lifestyle. These dresses are a good mix of Indian and Western clothing, so they are chic, unique and comfortable, ”she says. On the other hand, straight-cut clothes are also a good option, especially since one of the most common side effects of the pandemic is weight gain. “Straight cuts aren’t only more forgiving right now, but the added benefit is that even if you lose weight later on, the outfit will continue to look good on you,” says Madhurima Bhattacharjee, an urban fashion designer who is also the founder of an eponymous label. Mix ‘n’ match

For a more relaxed fit, women can opt for wide leg culottes and men can try chinos. These can be paired with printed or solid color shirts. Shirt dresses (dresses with a collar and button down that stretch longer than a traditional shirt) not only look formal, but can also be dressy with a belt for dinner and after-work drinks. cropped dresses, shift dresses, A-line clothes and blazers or jackets help not to highlight the weight gain induced by a pandemic For Indo-Western outfits, go for long kurtis which give a relaxed fit and can also be worn without pants. alternatives for sweatpants, try linen pants or soft or stretchy denim pants

